How Denny Hamlin’s Personal Loss Reshaped His Relationship With NASCAR Fans

For years, Denny Hamlin stood in the middle of a push-and-pull with fans in the NASCAR Cup Series. Cheers often took a back seat to boos, and Hamlin wore the label of NASCAR’s villain like a badge. Yet the surge has begun to turn, as events on and off the track have shown a side of the driver many had not seen before.

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That image began to crack last season after his win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when he showed emotion in front of the crowd, talking about his dad’s illness. By the end of the year, many who once rooted against him were pulling for him when the title fight reached its final stretch. Then, during the off-season, a fire broke out at his parents’ home. The incident claimed the life of his father and left his mother hurt.

The loss reshaped the way many fans saw the driver. His podcast, Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin, which he began with the intentions of connecting with the audience, has now grown into a fixture among NASCAR listeners, giving fans a chance to hear his thoughts on races, rivals, and life within the sport. “I find it shocking I can be part of someone’s life as much as I am,” he said.

Fans still show up wearing gear from races held years ago, reminding him of how long they have followed Hamlin‘s path through the sport. “When you see these fans who have gear from the last 20 years, it’s like, ‘Oh wow, I mean a lot to them.’ And that reminds me what we do is pretty big.”

Even some who once stood in the camp of critics have begun to see him through a new lens. Hamlin believes that shift came in part from the hardship surrounding his father. “People just related it to their own lives. They remember how it felt when their parents passed or when their brother got sick. And once they can relate to you, that’s when they start to be OK with you, because you’re not just this character they see on TV,” he said.

This week I wrote about @dennyhamlin‘s newfound support as he moves into the final years of his career. (Free link) https://t.co/nwr71iOBX3 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) March 14, 2026

For much of his career, Hamlin walked a path that put him apart from the mold NASCAR once made for its drivers. The sport long held up an image of quiet figures who kept their heads down and let the car do the talking.

The Joe Gibbs Racing ace often took another route. He spoke his mind, tangled with rivals, and did not spend time sanding the rough edges from his public image. That candor made him a figure who could split the room, drawing both praise and criticism in equal measure.

Yet when fans saw Hamlin facing loss within his own family, the wall between driver and crowd began to fall. The man behind the helmet stepped into view, and for many, the villain turned into someone they could understand.