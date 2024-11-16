mobile app bar

“You Are the Luckiest Guy”: Tony Stewart’s Adorable Gesture for Pregnant Wife Wins Over NASCAR Fans

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NHRA top alcohol dragster driver Tony Stewart (right) celebrates with wife Leah Pruett after winning the Four Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Apr 16, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; NHRA top alcohol dragster driver Tony Stewart (right) celebrates with wife Leah Pruett after winning the Four Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tony Stewart’s excitement as a soon-to-be dad is palpable, shining through in his recent social media post. The former NASCAR Cup champion shared a heartwarming yet humorous picture from a team dinner he attended solo.

In the photo, Stewart was seen holding a cut-out of his wife, NHRA drag racer Leah Pruett, who is just weeks away from giving birth, making her unable to join him.

He was also holding a Coca-Cola in his other hand, playing with his wife’s presence in spirit if not in person. His caption brought a smile to his followers’ faces: “Even when @LeahPruett_TF isn’t at the team dinner, she’s still here “

NASCAR fans were charmed by his heartfelt gesture of including a cutout of his wife, Pruett, at a team dinner. One admirer commented, “Great to see this side of Tony, he looks truly happy.”

Another fan, clearly moved by his joy, remarked, “From my POV your on top of the world Tony and very soon to be a dad. You got it all, happy for you & Leah.”

Another chimed in with warm approval, “You’re the best. And you are the luckiest guy to have @LeahPruett_TF as your wife,” while another simply applauded, “Nicely done! .” Amidst this wave of affection, Stewart remains focused, getting ready for the final race of the National Hot Rod Association season.

Stewart’s final stint in drag racing this year

Stewart’s debut in drag racing has been a year of highs and lows. Earlier this year, when he and his wife, Leah Pruett, decided to start a family, Pruett took a step back from racing, and Stewart stepped into the fast lane.

Transitioning to a new sport, Stewart has faced his fair share of challenges, often bowing out in the first round in 10 of the 19 races this season. However, he clinched a runner-up position at Sonoma, his highest finish yet.

Currently ranked tenth, Stewart is revving up for the season’s showdown at the National Hot Rod Association event in Pomona. Besides that, he’s also a contender for the NHRA Rookie of the Year—a title he’s keen to secure.

As the engines roar into the season finale, Stewart is fueled to achieve his first Top Fuel victory, aiming to make a lasting impression in his rookie drag racing year.

About the author

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1900 articles on the sport to date.

