You Don’t Need That TV Series”: Disheartened Kyle Busch Uplifted by NASCAR Fans Amid Netflix Oversight

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Kyle Busch walks to his car during Sunday's pre-race for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Kyle Busch walks to his car during Sunday’s pre-race for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. © Telegram photo by Mike Dickie / USA TODAY NETWORK

Netflix has quickly become the holy grail for motorsport series to hitch their wagons to. After the meteoric success of the docuseries ‘Drive to Survive’ and Formula 1’s subsequent rise in the untapped American markets, NASCAR stepped into the game with its series titled ‘Full Speed’. That said, inexplicably, Netflix chose to snub arguably NASCAR’s greatest driver ever.

Kyle Busch — who holds an unimaginable record of 231 victories across all three NASCAR national series — will not feature in season 2 of the Netflix show. He was also missing from the debuting edition of the streaming platform’s foray into the pinnacle of Stock Car racing.

Busch himself was left pretty unimpressed with his exclusion. Front Office Sports quoted him as saying, “I don’t know, but I think my story of the 20-year thing would be a pretty good one,” referring to his 19-year streak of winning at least one race per season.

He revealed, “They’re not following along, so you won’t see much of me. No, they didn’t ask me. Maybe it comes down to that you must be in the playoffs to be on video.” That said, NASCAR fans online have voiced support for the 39-year-old.

Despite Netflix snub, NASCAR fans on X come to Kyle Busch’s support

One fan came onto X (formerly Twitter) to urge Americans to forget about Netflix. Highlighting his illustrious Stock Car racing career, the fan wrote,  “You don’t need that TV series.”

Other fans highlighted his decision to stick with Richard Childress Racing for his lack of results this year. Buying into the ‘playoff’ theory for his snub, they believe he could have made the cut for Netflix with a better team.

Whatever the case, for motorsport fans, Netflix or not, Busch is a bonafide legend of this sport.

