“You Don’t Want to Waste That”: Joey Logano Embracing Role as NASCAR’s Leader After Historic Title Win

Nov 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) talks to the audience after being announced as the three time Cup champion during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After winning his second NASCAR Cup championship title in three years, and his third overall, Joey Logano has risen to prominence as the leading figure in NASCAR’s endorsement and public representation arenas. He will be the face of the season, gracing various platforms on behalf of the sport. Logano has admitted that this third victory holds a deeper significance than his initial wins.

He explained that his first championship was a personal triumph, a victory he celebrated alone. However, with his subsequent second and third wins, the victories became more collective, shared deeply with his team — those who toil day and night to ensure his car performs flawlessly on the track and all those who work tirelessly behind the scenes. He has also come to appreciate the greater responsibilities that accompany such high-profile success.

Ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Awards, Logano reflected on his role as champion, stating, “I guess I’m more comfortable in the position and understand the opportunity that’s ahead of us as the champion. There’s a lot of opportunity to take advantage of, whether it’s with the media, growing our sport, growing our race team…”

Further continuing, he added, “But you don’t want to just waste the opportunity because you don’t know if you’ll ever have it again, right? And they’re really hard to come by. So being the current champion comes with a lot of responsibility, and you don’t want to waste that.”

Logano also showed an understanding of the needs of his team members, acknowledging how all NASCAR drivers yearn for family time due to their relentless schedules. However, when asked about possibly reducing the number of races from 36 to allow drivers more downtime, Logano expressed reservations, arguing:

“I think it kills the momentum of the sport for one I think that’s not really good. I think if you shorten the season well everyone you got to justify everybody’s salary somehow.”

Logano excels both on and off the track

His abilities in racing are well-documented, but off the track, Logano’s philanthropic efforts shine brightly. In October, he announced that his nonprofit, the Joey Logano Foundation, had raised over $250,000 to aid those impacted by Hurricane Helene, with a commitment to continue these efforts well into the future. Indeed, by December 2024, he was still actively supporting the affected individuals.

But Logano’s involvement goes beyond financial assistance; he visited the affected areas in North Carolina in October to evaluate the damage and offer hope to the residents. During his visits, where he engaged with hundreds, he asked about their further needs. The consistent response was, “They want us to keep talking about them.”

The feedback spurred Logano to promise more substantial and sustained support through his foundation, a pledge he has faithfully maintained.