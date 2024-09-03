“You Got One of These, Don’t You?”: Michael Jordan’s Hilariously Savage Dig at Denny Hamlin Post Darlington

There was a celebratory mood at the 23XI Racing garage on Sunday at Darlington as Tyler Reddick clinched the regular season championship. Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin were both happy for the #45 driver after the event. In their moment of celebration, the NBA legend took a sly dig at his business partner for his lack of championships. Hamlin has never won the Cup Series or the regular season title despite having more than 50 race wins in his career.

The video was uploaded by the Joe Gibbs Racing driver with the caption “MJ’s got jokes.” As they celebrated with the regular season championship trophy, Jordan turned towards Hamlin and said, “You got one of these, don’t you?” It was a hilarious moment as the JGR driver immediately understood the banter behind that statement. He might not have won the regular season title as a driver but he has done it as a team owner.

View this post on Instagram

The NBA legend knew that Reddick had to overcome a serious illness while he was inside the car and managed to finish P10. He only won the regular season championship by one point and that was enough. As the driver made his way to where his team was, Jordan said, “You alright there little man?” The two then proceeded to embrace. It can be expected that Jordan to be at the important playoff races later this year to support his driver.

While Reddick was able to win the regular season title, it was a completely different story for Bubba Wallace. The 30-year-old failed to make it into the last 16 after as the Southern 500 saw a new race winner. After making it through last season, some fans believe that the #23 team has taken a step backward this year.

NBA legend torn after Wallace, Reddick experience contrasting fortunes

Jordan was also disappointed with how things ended up for Wallace. The 30-year-old instilled a lot of hope into the team after he won pole position on Saturday. He could have a great chance to win but just could not keep his place at the front of the pack. The #23 was also involved in a wreck which completely ruined any chance of him driving to the front of the pack and challenging for the win.

“I’m still disappointed. Obviously, I’m disappointed we didn’t get both cars in. Bubba did a great job in qualifying and trying to get himself in. But that disappointment makes me a little bit happy to see Reddick fighting himself to a championship. I’m kind of halfway feeling better and halfway feeling sad,” he explained after the race to a reporter.

The spotlight however is on Reddick. The 28-year-old really has come into his own this season. With the 15 extra playoff points and his recent form, the 23XI Racing star is a genuine contender for the Cup Series championship this year.