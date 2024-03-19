“You Probably Need to Do Something Else”: Denny Hamlin’s Crew Chief After Divisive NASCAR Race

Walls of separation have risen in NASCAR once again after Sunday’s race in Bristol. While many including defending champion Ryan Blaney have criticized the track surface for being too rough on the tires, those who had greener fortune have claimed that such issues are just a part of the sport. A key figure among the latter group is Denny Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart.

Gabehart has partnered with Hamlin and the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing team since 2019. Talking to NASCAR after the race, he maintained that the heightened tire wear-off made for an incredible racing product. He said, “I think it’s ironic, you know, this is what the drivers have been asking for, and it maybe happened organically.”

“But I think you got a good sample of just what a great race it can be when everybody’s caught off guard, doesn’t know what to expect.” Gabehart continued to rule, “I don’t know. I mean, maybe I’m biased, but if you weren’t entertained in that race, then you probably need to do something else.”

Goodyear’s director of racing, Greg Stucker, acknowledged that the teams and drivers had indeed wanted there to be tire wear off and that the tires were manufactured per that ask. However, the level of fall-off seen on Sunday was unprecedented.

As a result, the tiremaker could be holding tests at Bristol to figure things out before NASCAR returns for the September race.

The chemistry between Chris Gabehart and Denny Hamlin that led to the Bristol victory

When Denny Hamlin crossed the checkered flag at Bristol in the lead with his tires still intact, he marked his 20th victory with Gabehart. The duo has overcome many trying challenges over the last few seasons. So, when it noticed that the Bristol surface was eating up tires more so than normal, it naturally drew up fresh strategies and conquered the day.

“He did a great job of just updating me with every pit stop what was going on with the tires,” Hamlin said to NASCAR. “‘Hey, this was this amount of run, how many laps. This tire was corded; this tire was corded.’ Just let me make adjustments from there. That’s really what he did great.”

The race saw a record 54 lead changes en route to the end of the 500 laps. While many drivers battled the track to keep their cars from spinning out, Hamlin cruised to the finish line without facing nearly as much trouble as the others.

The Gabehart-Hamlin duo will next race at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend.