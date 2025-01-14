mobile app bar

Kurt Busch Makes Sensational Return to Racing More Than Two Years After NASCAR Retirement: “This Is What I Have Strived For”

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch speaks announcing he will step away from full time competition in 2023. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Oct 15, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch speaks announcing he will step away from full time competition in 2023. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2004 champion Kurt Busch is ready to return to racing after more than two years of absence. The 46-year-old driver’s career in stock car racing came to an abrupt halt after suffering a concussion in Pocono back in 2022. But this year he will be competing in the upcoming Race of Champions alongside fellow driver and countryman Travis Pastrana.

The duo will represent Team USA in the event, which will go live on March 7-8, 2025, at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. The event will be Busch’s third appearance at the ROC which puts some of the best drivers from across the world head to head.

The former 23XI Racing driver’s return to competition this year holds even more significance given his hiatus from racing of all sorts since his fateful qualifying crash at ‘The Tricky Triangle’.

“Race car drivers always push the limits to the best, and drive to win. That is what I have strived for my whole career, and to receive another invite from Race Of Champions is a chance to go up against the best from around the world. What an honor! Thank you, ROC. Team USA!” exclaimed Busch of the opportunity.

Regarded as NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers of all time, the Las Vegas native will certainly have his work cut out for him in a field that will be packed with global motorsports talent ranging from four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel to nine-time FIA World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb. Busch’s ability coupled with Pastrana’s versatility will be tested to the maximum as the duo takes on the challenge in March.

“Hopefully Kurt can teach me how to drive on Tarmac”

These were Pastrana’s words as the freestyle motocross rider and rallycross driver looked ahead at competing in the Race of Champions alongside one of NASCAR’s finest statesmen. He also has experience in stock car racing with his 2023 entry into the famed Daytona 500 with none other than Busch’s former team 23XI Racing.

“Hopefully Kurt can teach me how to drive on Tarmac. I’m so stoked that he has confirmed and we are going to do everything we can to win ROC Sydney for the USA,” he mentioned.

“There is no one that I’ve seen at past Race Of Champions from America that’s been able to jump in the cars and perform like Kurt Busch. I’ve talked to Kurt a few times over the past months and pleaded with him to come out of retirement since his crash in NASCAR,” elaborated the 41-year-old on convincing Busch to pick up his helmet once again.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen how well the former #45 Toyota driver takes to racing once again.

