“Would Not End Well for Anyone”: When Brad Keselowski Snubbed Taylor Swift for LeBron James as His Bus Driver

The 12 Questions podcast has interviewed multiple drivers every year since 2010 and received many hilarious responses from them. One memorable episode went down with RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski on the chair in 2018. Jeff Gluck, the host, gave him three celebrity names and asked who among them would he choose to be his motorhome driver, crew chief, and spotter.

The celebrities that Gluck listed were Taylor Swift, LeBron James, and Tom Hanks. First off, Keselowski cleared that Swift wouldn’t do well as his bus driver. He said, “Taylor Swift should not be my bus driver, because that would not be good. There’d be some competition there and it’s not a good environment. That would not end well for anyone.” He had a better role for her in mind.

He proposed that she would do a good job as his crew chief, considering her great strategy for what she does. NBA icon LeBron would be his bus driver. The reasons for that, as obvious as they may be, were, “Big guy, and bus drivers usually follow you around (to help with crowd control). Yeah, I like that idea.” That left Hanks with the role of a spotter.

Keselowski was only pleased. He quipped, “So that leaves Tom Hanks as my spotter. And that’s perfect. Tom Hanks, we’ll go with him. He’s got one of America’s most lovable voices.” At the time of this interview, he was still a driver for Team Penske.

Does LeBron James have a stake in RFK Racing?

Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is a holding company with stakes in multiple sports organizations worldwide. In its portfolio are teams like the Boston Red Sox (MLB), Liverpool F.C. (EPL), and RFK Racing. LeBron James is a minority stakeholder in this company. However, he doesn’t publicly display this relationship often.

He sends messages of support to the team occasionally through his X (formerly Twitter) handle. His non-profit organization, LeBron James Foundation, was also featured on the #17 car back in 2022. Many hope that his involvement will grow in the future and that he will be seen alongside Keselowski in the pits someday.

Quite possibly, he could also be convinced into the driver’s seat of Keselowski’s motorhome for the sake of pure entertainment for the fans. He is currently a part of the roster of the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2024-2025 season.