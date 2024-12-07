“You’ll Be a Great Dad”: Erik Jones Lauded for Yet Another Incredible Community Initiative

Erik Jones recently welcomed his first child, David Wayne Jones, on November 27, 2024, during the Thanksgiving holiday. He shared an update, stating, “Labor didn’t go exactly according to plan, but mom and baby are both good and healthy!”

Now a father, Jones is turning his attention to giving back to the community by enhancing educational opportunities for children.

Erik Jones recently amplified his commitment to literacy by supporting a project that puts books directly into the hands of children.

In a collaborative effort, Jones, along with Legacy Motor Club and the Erik Jones Foundation, joined forces with AdventHealth to contribute a book vending machine to Volusia County schools. The county school celebrated the generous donation by posting a video of the vending machine’s unveiling on their X handle, highlighting this innovative educational support. They wrote,

“Discovery Elementary just got a new book vending machine, thanks to the @ErikJonesFdn and @AdventHealth! Students can now earn tokens to select their own books to keep, fueling their passion for reading. Special thanks to our partners for investing in our children’s education. @Go_Dragons_”

He reshared a post about the initiative, adding, “Getting more books in the hands of kids is what it’s all about.” His initiative to promote reading has become his hallmark effort.

After he funded a book vending machine for his alma mater, the former elementary school reported a remarkable 300% surge in the number of students selecting books as rewards for exemplary behavior.

Getting more books in the hands of kids is what it's all about. https://t.co/sv6ltppEvb — Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) December 6, 2024

The effort allows children to earn special coins that they can use to retrieve books from a vending machine—books that they own outright, not just borrow. They are encouraged to read and share these books, continuously earning more coins to expand their libraries.

The community has responded warmly to this initiative. One resident expressed their gratitude on social media, saying, “I live in Volusia County. Thank you for your kindness and giving back. Studies show that the reason most kids don’t read is no access to book. You are changing that. TY so much for your big heart . You’ll be a Great dad…”

Another fan echoed this sentiment, commenting, “This is fabulous! Bless you all for doing that,” while another added, “This is so awesome. Thanks.”

However, it is not the first time Jones has done something like this. Back in February, he collaborated with the Erik Jones Foundation and AdventHealth to donate a Bookworm vending machine at DeLand Elementary School. The machine rewards students for positive behavior with tokens that can be exchanged for books to keep.

Moreover, AdventHealth has committed to supporting this noble cause by donating $5,000 annually to ensure the vending machine remains well-stocked with books for the children. This ongoing support underscores the community’s commitment to fostering a love of reading among its youngest members.

Jones’s other philanthropic work

Jones is deeply invested in philanthropic efforts, especially those aimed at cancer awareness, a cause close to his heart given his personal history — his mother is a breast cancer survivor, and he tragically lost his father to the disease. In October 2024, during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month,

Jones dedicated time to meeting with breast cancer survivors, track officials, and representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

Together, they painted the track’s pit wall pink in a symbolic gesture led by Jones. The activity started the festivities for the Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity Series race.

That race weekend, all Next Gen cars featured pink window nets as a mark of solidarity. Following the event, the drivers autographed their window nets, which were then auctioned off through the Erik Jones Foundation. The proceeds from the auction were directed towards aiding those affected by breast cancer and supporting the rehabilitation of survivors.