“Your Back and Core Take the Brunt of the Pain”: When Bubba Wallace Highlighted the Extreme Physical Stress in a NASCAR Race

NASCAR is a sport where drivers encounter multiple hours under stressful conditions but they rarely open up about the physical toll that racing takes on their body. However, in a 2021 interview, 23XI Racing driver, Bubba Wallace shed light on how the extensive hours of racing can strain the back of the drivers and the methods he employs to manage it.

During a conversation with Nancy Prichard Bouchard, when pressed about his fitness regimen, the 23XI Racing driver revealed, “I do cardio, weightlifting, and especially back exercises. Your back and core take the brunt of the pain while driving. I work out with a trainer. I do a lot of free weights that challenge multiple muscle groups while trying to maintain proper form.”

Wallace also elaborated on his specific exercises, including a combination of renegade rows with pushups, overhead presses, alternating curls, and single-leg deadlifts. He added that his routine includes tricep work, primarily consisting of pull-downs and lightweight bench presses with numerous repetitions.

Even in his Netflix docuseries Race: Bubba Wallace, he delved into his training regimen, discussing the daily challenges he navigates through a variety of exercises such as box jumps, box toe-taps, Ski-Erg sprints, heavy med ball tosses, and sled pushes. In a voiceover during the video, Wallace revealed that his gym sessions start at 8:45 AM — a time that stretches beyond his comfort zone.

Yet, Wallace embraces the tension between his body’s preferences and his ambitious goals as a catalyst for fortifying his physical and mental resilience. Throughout the video, he was seen transitioning from one rigorous activity to the next, maintaining a sharp focus.

Beyond his workout routine, Wallace emphasized the crucial roles that ample sleep and adequate rest and recovery play in optimizing his performance on the track.

Wallace discusses the psychological demands of NASCAR over its physical challenges

In the course of the interview, when Wallace was asked about his perspective on NASCAR being more mentally taxing than physically demanding, he exemplified the sheer physicality required to compete. He explained that anyone who has taken a spin in the car would immediately recognize the athleticism it demands.

Sharing his take, Wallace elaborated, “In the summer in Florida, it’s 130 to 140 degrees in the car. We’re maintaining speeds from 90 to a couple of hundred mph for hours on end. Then you add the physical activity of turning the wheel and shifting gears. The G-forces sling you to the right side of the car so you’re always pulling back.”

Even in the last season, there were multiple occasions where drivers endured the sweltering heat inside their cars, compounded by external temperatures, which resulted in upset stomachs and other health issues.