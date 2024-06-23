“0 Ball Knowledge”: 2024 Lottery Pick Alex Sarr ‘Destroyed’ by Fans for Leaving Victor Wembanyama Off ‘Top French Players’ List

The European basketball scene is witnessing a genuine boom, and their latest export is projected #1 draft pick Alex Sarr. In an appearance on the Sloane Knows Podcast, Sarr was asked about his top 5 French basketball players of all time. However, fans noticed that the youngster left ROTY Victor Wembanyama and defensive sensation Rudy Gobert off the list. This led to the comments section calling him out on his choices.

While naming his list, Sarr had both himself and his older brother, Olivier, on the list, alongside San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker.

“Olivier Sarr, Alex Sarr, Pacome Dadiet, Ilane Fibleuil, and Tony Parker.”

When asked why there was no mention of Victor Wembanyama or three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, Sarr added, “I need a bigger list.”

Alex Sarr has declared himself for the 2024 NBA draft. Projected to be a lottery pick, Sarr already has an elder brother in the league, Olivier Sarr, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Looking closely at Alex Sarr’s list of top five French basketball players, the 19-year-old’s answer was not something fans expected or appreciated. Not only did he leave players like Boris Diaw and Nicolas Batum off the list, Sarr did not even include Gobert or Wemby.

Granted that Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama may not have won a championship ring to their name, one player has already made a mark on the defensive end, winning multiple DPOYs while the other is labeled as a Unicorn, expected to change the course of the league.

Many fans in the comments section pointed out French players who have had success in the league over the years. Nicolas Batum may have remained a role player for most of his career but Boris Diaw did win an NBA championship with the Spurs.

However, what pissed off fans more was Alex Sarr leaving Victor Wembanyama off the list and choosing to name himself instead.

Now, as per TalkSport, Alex Sarr has the potential to follow in the footsteps of Wembanyama. Standing at seven feet, Sarr played for the Australian League (NBL) before declaring himself for the draft. It’ll be worth keeping an eye out to see which team picks up Alex Sarr in the upcoming NBA draft.