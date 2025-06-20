Kevin Garnett Employs Paul Pierce’s Help Whilst Being Duped By Fake Victor Wembanyama Quote On Disliking American Women

Kevin Garnett, at times likes to think of himself as a big brother to the younger generation of players in the NBA. But sometimes, big bro, even one with the resume of KG, gets duped by the internet. Garnett took to Instagram earlier this evening to comment on a quote made by Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama about American women.

“I can’t date them, they’re too masculine. Paris women are soft and tender, American women remind me of NBA Young Boy,” said the quote in Wemby’s voice. If you were wondering if the 21-year-old Frenchman actually said this, he didn’t. The quote was from the infamous parody account, NBA Centel (a play on NBA Central), that was made over a year ago.

Still, KG took the bait and tagged his good friend and former teammate, Paul Pierce, to weigh in on Wemby’s fictitious taste in women.

“Hey p I think YN you need to help em out…@paulpierce,” wrote the 15-time All-Star, implying that he vehemently disagreed with what Victor said. Unfortunately for The Big Ticket, he didn’t realize that the quote was faux until after he made his very public post.

And honestly, that’s okay. NBA Centel has duped many professional players, analysts into thinking that the “report” or “story” they have posted was real due to the nature of how similar their letterhead is to NBA Central.

Besides, Wemby has never said anything about his public love life or the types of people he is interested in. That’s what made Centel’s initial post about it so funny. It was literally a random thought plucked from the air that an NBA star would never utter.

So why did KG get Paul Pierce involved? Probably because The Truth’s status with women is very public.

The Celtics legend is famous for his many escapades with women, so much so that his good buddy KG isn’t afraid to call him out on it every once in a while. It’s a true testament to their friendship.

Now, the real question is when will Garnett start to check his sources a little more on the web? Yes, other players have been Centel’d before, but this is at least the third or fourth time this has happened to the now 49-year-old.

Will the mischievous Centel ever be defeated? In this timeline, probably not.