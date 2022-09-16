$110 million Chris Bosh lays condition to surpass LeBron James as GOAT

Former Heat teammate and Hall of Famer Chris Bosh crowns LeBron James as the undisputed GOAT.

One of America’s favorite barber-shop conversations is the discussion of the NBA GOAT, with Michael Jordan and LeBron James being the usual contenders. While there continues to be an absence of unanimity over the subject, it remains a hot topic for TV debates, podcasts, and social media.

A former player or teammate’s take on the subject never seizes to grab headlines, with it being Chris Bosh this time, who played four seasons with King James, which included a trip to the Finals each time and winning two championships.

The two superstars with Dwyane Wade formed the Big 3 in Miami, making the Heat a super team. While they did face initial struggles, the trio was unstoppable once they figured it all out, with James playing some of his best basketball, winning 4 MVPs, including 2 Finals.

During a 2020 appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Bosh declared James as the GOAT. CB4 also revealed the condition required to dethrone LBJ from the position.

Chris Bosh declares LeBron James the GOAT.

Being his teammate, Bosh had first-hand experience of how James approached the game of basketball. During their run in Miami, the Heat held an impressive 215-79 record. While they won two rings together, many believed they underachieved.

Nonetheless, James had catapulted himself into the GOAT discussion, something $110 million worth Bosh seconded. During his stint in Miami, LBJ averaged 26.9 PPG, 7.6 RPG, and 6.7 APG on an impressive 54.3% shooting from the field.

Chris Bosh: “To replace LeBron as the GOAT, someone will have to play 18+ years of prime basketball.” (via All The Smoke Pod, https://t.co/uPomdvjIFv) pic.twitter.com/UqjRtdzXZq — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 16, 2022

Dating back to Bosh’s statements, James was coming off a championship season in the Orlando Bubble, winning his 4th Finals MVP. While the purple and gold haven’t been the same since the Bubble season, James continues to play his best basketball, entering his 20th season as a top 3 scorer.

Though he may not be able to solely carry a team to the Finals anymore, the 37-year-old superstar continues to rewrite records in the NBA history book.

