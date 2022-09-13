NBA All-Star believes Luka Doncic will surpass Michael Jordan, LeBron James to claim the GOAT title

According to Goran Dragic, Luka Doncic is currently the best basketball player there is in the entire world.

Luka Doncic is one of the generational talents that has taken the league by storm. Despite being merely 23 years old, the Dallas Mavericks leader has proven himself to be one of the most elite superstars in the league.

In the Slovenian’s first 4 seasons in the league, he has managed to make 3 All-Star selections, 3 All-NBA First Team selections, win the 2019 ROY, and even lead the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals these past playoffs.

There is absolutely no doubt that Luka is currently one of the best players across the globe. Despite not being extremely fast or having some out-of-the-world physicality, Doncic manages to bully even the best defense on a nightly basis.

As Luka continues to dominate the 2022 EuroBasket tournament, fellow countryman Goran Dragic gave some high praises to the 6-foot-7 guard.

“I think he is the best player in the world,” Dragic said of Doncic.

“Luka Doncic could be the best player in history”: Goran Dragic

There is no denying that Luka will be one of the future faces of the NBA and will take the torch from the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry once they decide to hang their boots.

However, Dragic went on step further and claimed that the former #3 pick will go down as the best player in league history.

“He plays the game at his rhythm, he is very big, he can shoot, he can pass, he can rebound,” Dragic said. “I don’t know what else we can say about Luka, he is like…an astronaut.

“I think he could be [the best player in history]. He is still very young, but if he stays healthy and plays a long more time I think that by the end of his career he could be the best ever.”

Currently averaging a staggering 28/7.2/6.5 in the European tournament, Doncic will aim to help Slovenia emerge victorious. Later, once the 2022-2023 season will commence, Luka will definitely hope to lead Mark Cuban’s franchise to the success they witnessed this past year.

