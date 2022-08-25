Basketball

$130 million Bahamas native won 5 titles in 3 different decades, unlike Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan

Tim Duncan was ridiculously effective; 5 championships in 3 decades is nothing to scoff at. Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant couldn't do that. 
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Don't have the best of white-ball records": Trent Boult desperate to improve white-ball record in Australia
Next Article
"Would not be surprised if that happens": 41-year old Fernando Alonso may stay in F1 until he adds another Championship under his belt
NBA Latest Post
Tim Duncan was ridiculously effective; 5 championships in 3 decades is nothing to scoff at. Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant couldn't do that. 
$130 million Bahamas native won 5 titles in 3 different decades, unlike Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan

Tim Duncan was ridiculously effective; 5 championships in 3 decades is nothing to scoff at.…