$130 million Bahamas native won 5 titles in 3 different decades, unlike Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan

Tim Duncan was ridiculously effective; 5 championships in 3 decades is nothing to scoff at. Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant couldn’t do that.

The Big Fundamental aka Tim Duncan is the reason why San Antonio has one of the best winning records in the league. Yes, he had a stellar cast around him, but he was there before they came in, and long after they left. Gregg Popovic is a 5-time champion, because of a man who chose basketball due to a natural calamity.

Timmy won a ring in eras that were defined by other greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James. While there have been other winners during those eras, Tim won it by beating his competition at the highest level. His Spurs team overcame the overwhelming favorites the Knicks in the 1999 season, and there was no looking back. From a lottery pick just a couple of seasons ago to a champion in no time – Duncan had arrived.

The best of him was seen in the 00s, where he won 3 titles. 2003 saw him beat a Lakers down so bad, that Shaquille O’Neal left. 2005 saw him beat a rampant Detroit Pistons, and 2007 saw him beat Dallas, denying another big man Dirk his championship. People remember the 00s being Kobe Bryant‘s decade, but Duncan was outclassing him, without throwing tantrums as well.

Tim Duncan’s impact is visible even today, just like Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan

The backbone of the San Antonio Spurs had an impact so great, his absence is still felt by the Spurs of today. Since his retirement, the Spurs have barely made it past the initial rounds of the playoffs, struggling to be as great again. They’ve been trying for years to replicate what he did, to no avail.

NBA fans love a player that creates hype – the loudest are the ones most remembered. Silent players like Dirk and Duncan do not have the hype train like Kobe did – He dressed like an accountant who stumbled across basketball by accident. Timmy wore the most basic of clothes even during his MVP photoshoots, which will never, attract any fan following.

But he did not do it for the fame. He played because he knew he was great. And the greatest he was, as a PF and arguably of the 00s as well. To think that he would be 6-0 were it not for Ray Allen. One shot changed his status from MJ’s level to someone who isn’t even brought up in the GOAT conversations.

