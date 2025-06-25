“Over My Dead Body”: Pelicans Owner Never Wanted to Trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers

Blockbuster trades have been one of the biggest draws of the modern NBA league, and there was none bigger than Anthony Davis back in 2019. That year, AD was dealt from the Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers in a move that would pair the iconic big next to the current face of basketball: LeBron James.

The Purple and Gold did have to give up a significant amount to acquire a then-26-year-old Davis. To bring him over, they gave the Pelicans Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks, which included LA’s #4 overall pick in the 2019 draft, which became De’Andre Hunter. The Lakers were really rolling the dice on AD. It turned out to be all worth it.

Davis became a massive asset next to LeBron. In that first year with the Lakers, he averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. That’s really good considering he also missed 20 games that season.

He carried over that excellent play in the postseason. In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, he scored 31 points and hit a walk-off game-winning 3. The Lakers would go on to win a championship that year, giving the historic franchise its 17th world title. Suffice it to say, the Lakers won the trade.

Funny enough, the big deal almost didn’t happen. In 2019, when rumors of AD possibly going to the Lakers surfaced, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson shut that down in the media. ESPN covered the story and shared a quote from journalist Jackie MacMullan, who relayed how Benson actually felt about Davis.

“We have been told , I think through channels – most of us heard the same scuttlebutt -that Gayle Benson has basically told him, ‘To the Lakers, over my dead body.'”

That’s a pretty metal statement to make as a team owner, and a true indication that the franchise felt very strongly about maintaining AD’s talents in New Orleans. However, the nature of the sports business, particularly the NBA, is that a deal can always be made.

