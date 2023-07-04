17 Years Before Revealing Origins of Blonde Hair, Dennis Rodman Took Credit For Easing NBA’s Regulations on Hair and Tattoos

Chicago Bulls forward #91 DENNIS RODMAN in action against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena during the 1996-97 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Rodman, an NBA trendsetter, still influences the league with his style. He introduced flashy tattoos and funky hairstyles, inspiring other players’ fashion choices. In an interview with VladTV, Rodman disclosed that a gay man convinced him to dye his hair initially. Nonetheless, 17 years earlier, he took credit for easing the NBA’s regulations on hairstyles and tattoos. Rodman believes his influence inspired other players to adopt a similar style, as stated in his book “I Should Be Dead By Now.”

Advertisement

Rodman, known for his rebounding skills, also stands out as a fashion icon. During his era, he sported different colored hairstyles, body piercings, and unique tattoos, preceding Chris Andersen. Nowadays, young NBA players frequently change their hairdos and tattoos each season, making it reasonable for Rodman to take credit for his influence.

Dennis Rodman claims credit for revolutionizing fashion in the NBA community

During the ’80s and ’90s, the NBA enforced stringent regulations on player appearances and uniforms, strictly disciplining those who disobeyed. Dennis Rodman, however, saw himself as a rule-breaker, defining his own identity through his distinctive style in both play and fashion. He became one of the pioneering NBA players to showcase visible body piercings, flashy tattoos, and funky hairstyles. Rodman confidently asserts his role in influencing the younger generation of players who now adopt a similar style. In his book, he rightfully claims credit for these influences.

Advertisement

“The hair and tattoos were a huge issue then, but now they’re no big deal, thanks to a trailblazing Dennis Rodman. Like I told The New York Times , even all the boring white guys got tattoos now.”

Rodman’s role as a trendsetter is indisputable, as he has established himself as an icon across multiple generations through his exceptional performance on the court and off-court antics. Without him, we wouldn’t have seen players like Chris Andersen, JR Smith, and Wilson Chandler proudly displaying their tattoos. The only player who came close to matching Rodman’s impact was Chris Andersen, known for his vibrant personality and unique appearance during his time with the Miami Heat. Thus, Rodman rightfully takes credit for his influential role, deserving full recognition.

Dennis Rodman’s influence for dyeing his hair was a gay man

In his latest interview with VladTV, Dennis Rodman revealed his influence for dyeing his hair was a gay man. Upon meeting the man in a mall, Rodman was impressed with the person’s gray hair stream in his long black hair. Noticing Rodman’s awe, the person offered the Worm a free hair dye. The next day of training with the San Antonio Spurs, he showed up with his new blonde hair, to the astonishment of his teammates and coaches.

Interestingly, Rodman was never seen with dyed hair before or during his starting tenure with Spurs. However, after this incident, the Worm continued changing his hair color, solidifying his personality as a distinct figure in the NBA. By the time he wrote his book in 2006, he was already a global icon for fashion and had influenced star athletes worldwide with his style statements.