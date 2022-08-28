$175 million worth Dwyane Wade recalls Shaquille O’Neal calling him one of the greats

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reveals the contribution of Shaquille O’Neal to his career both on and off the court.

Regarded as the top 3 shooting guards of all time after Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade spent most of his career playing 16-seasons for the Miami Heat. The three-time champion continues to be the franchise’s all-time leader in points, games, assists, steals, shots-made, and shots-taken.

Part of the iconic draft class of 2003, D-Wade was an elite scorer who could play on both ends. However, it wasn’t until the arrival of Shaquille O’Neal that the Heat guard learned the true meaning of winning on the big stage. The Diesel played the role of a mentor during Flash’s nascent years in the league.

Coming off a bitter breakup with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, Shaq was determined to make a point, taking Wade under his wing. The former seven-foot center’s arrival in South Beach did wonders for 6ft 4′ Wade, who was now an All-Star, with the 2005-06 season being the highlight of their 4-year run.

During a recent appearance on the Point Forward podcast with Evan Turner and Andre Iguodala, Wade gave an insight into the role Shaq in his career.

Dwyane Wade recalls Shaquille O’Neal calling him one of the greats.

From being teammates to co-panelists, Wade and O’Neal have a long-standing association. The two superstars even won a championship together in 2006 after being down 0-2 against Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks, with D-Wade crowned Finals MVP.

Coming off a 3-peat with the purple and gold, Shaq guided Wade during his first championship run, instilling confidence within him, something for which the Heat guard continues to be grateful.

“When Shaq came, it really inserted that level of confidence in me that I could be one of the greats. I mean, I needed somebody that was a great to be able to show me what it’s like to be great. When Shaq says, you’re going to be one of the greats, I don’t need no more juice than that.”

Boasting a $175 million net worth, Wade revealed how the Diesel helped him in his off-court endeavors too. A minority owner of the Utah Jazz, the future Hall of Famer has several endorsements and investments to his credit.

