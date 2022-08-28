Basketball

$175 million worth Dwyane Wade recalls Shaquille O’Neal calling him one of the greats

$175 million worth Dwyane Wade recalls Shaquille O'Neal calling him one of the greats
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Did not expect to be 2 seconds off Max Verstappen": 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton laments Mercedes' slow place despite making promising developments
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
$175 million worth Dwyane Wade recalls Shaquille O'Neal calling him one of the greats
$175 million worth Dwyane Wade recalls Shaquille O’Neal calling him one of the greats

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reveals the contribution of Shaquille O’Neal to his career both…