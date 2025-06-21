Amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors, Miami Heat Remain Firm on Keeping Kel’el Ware Out of Proposed Deal

Kevin Durant hasn’t truly had a “home” in the NBA since leaving the Warriors. Year after year, he’s been caught in the trade rumor mill, and now, his time with the Phoenix Suns appears to be nearing its end. The Miami Heat are among the favorites to land him, but despite mutual interest, they’re reportedly drawing a hard line. The hold-up? Miami is unwilling to part ways with one of its most promising young players.

Recent reports suggest the Heat are unwilling to include Kel’el Ware in any deal for Durant. The 7-footer, drafted 15th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, is seen as a long-term prospect and a key part of Miami’s future.

Ware’s potential as a rim-protecting big makes him especially valuable to a Heat team looking to build a roster capable of a deep postseason run next season. And it seems they’re not willing to sacrifice that, even for a chance to land one of the greatest players of all time in Durant. According to journalist Marc Stein, if Phoenix can’t secure a young centerpiece like Ware, they’ll likely pivot toward stockpiling draft picks instead.

That could complicate things for the Heat, who are trying to make a deal without gutting their roster or parting with excess youth. “Without Ware in a theoretical trade, Phoenix is presumed to be seeking future first-round draft capital from Miami to help deliver Durant to South Beach at long last,” Stein said in the latest report.

With Ware off the table, the Suns’ best bet is to pursue future first-round picks instead. It’s also worth noting that this saga might drag on for a while. Brian Windhorst recently speculated that Durant trade talks could extend beyond the NBA Draft, especially if Phoenix isn’t satisfied with the offers currently on the table.

The Suns aren’t desperate to move KD and may hold out for the right deal, even if it means bringing him into training camp. On Miami’s side, there’s clear interest in adding Durant to the roster, but also a healthy dose of caution. The Heat have been in this position before, chasing stars without mortgaging the future, and this situation feels no different.

For now, Ware stays put, and the Heat continues weighing their options. Unless Phoenix lowers its asking price or Miami changes its stance, this blockbuster might need a little more time to materialize.