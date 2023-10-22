19 1/2-Year-Old Kobe Bryant Being The Youngest All-Star in History Has Shaquille O’Neal’s Interest Piqued

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most active celebrities on social media, with Instagram as his favorite choice of platform. From taking opinions from his 32,600,000 followers to initiating interesting scenarios, Shaq engages his fans. This time, he shared a list featuring Kobe Bryant and his youngest All-time selection.

With a story on IG, Shaq shared a post of the youngest players to ever make an All-Star appearance. A number of players feature on this list, including the likes of LeBron James, Magic Johnson, and Big Diesel himself. However, the most intriguing name on this list is none other than Kobe. Making an All-Star team at 19-and-a-half years of age, the Black Mamba takes the top spot.

This appearance came in the 1998 All-Star Game. Playing alongside Shaq for the Western Conference team, Kobe was the second-best player on the court, only behind his idol, Michael Jordan. He finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds, and two steals. A great performance in what would be the first of his eighteen All-Star appearances.

That being said, Kobe wasn’t the only young star on the list. LeBron, Magic, and Shaq aside there were some other big names on the list as well.

The likes of LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson join Shaq and Kobe Bryant on the list

Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal are undeniably the biggest names on the list. However, they are not alone, and there are plenty of other stars alongside them, both former and current. The likes of LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Kevin Garnett, Isiah Thomas, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Luka Doncic all made the list.

Shaq, who finished second bottom on the list, played his first All-Star game at the age of 20 years and nine months. He made this appearance in 1993, just a year after he was drafted. And, much like his former teammate Kobe Bean Bryant, the Big Aristotle did not disappoint. He ended the night with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Unfortunately, Shaq’s team ended up losing the game. Representing the Eastern Conference, the combination of Shaq and Michael Jordan wasn’t enough to stop the West from winning 135-132. Nevertheless, it was an incredible game on both ends.

The same goes for the other stars on the list. All of them made an impression in their first All-Star appearances, be it LBJ, Doncic, or others, and that has translated to their careers as well. The Hall of Famers aside, all of the current stars could find a place in Springfield, Massachusetts once their careers are done and dusted with.