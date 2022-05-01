“Getting to see Kobe Bryant’s numbers, inspire me!”: Kent Bazemore reveals his reason for staying with LeBron James and Lakers despite abysmal season

Lakers role-player Kent Bazemore cites Kobe Bryant as inspiration for why he will choose to stay with the Lakers next season

Kent Bazemore and Kobe Bryant don’t have an awful lot in common.

One has been immortalized as a Lakers legend, was an incredible NBA player during his time, to the point ‘all-time great’ also doesn’t quite do him justice. And the other… well, let’s just say he’d be lucky to get playing time even on the worst team in the NBA right now.

But, it appears that, despite Lakers fans not even wanting him, Bazemore intends to stay on with the Purple and Gold for next season. And you may be finding yourself asking ‘why in the f*ck?!’. We won’t lie to you, we asked ourselves the exact same thing.

Ask, and you shall receive… apparently. Recently, Kent Bazemore revealed just why he is opting to stay with the LA Lakers, despite hardly ever being played. And it has something to do with the Black Mamba.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kent Bazemore says there is nothing better than watching Kobe Bryant’s hung up jerseys as he practices

No lies here, personally I’m starting to get sick of people bringing up Kobe Bryant’s name in vain.

Off late, it seems that just about everybody in the NBA community brings up the late great’s name for just about everything under the sun. And, it seems that Kent Bazemore has decided to join the herd, as he recently said this.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Kent Bazemore on potentially returning to L.A. “What I’ll say is nothing ain’t much better than being a Laker, right? So, getting to see Kob numbers on the wall every day I went to practice was good inspiration for me. … There’s nothing like it, man.”https://t.co/o5ROxJnBTn — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 1, 2022

Kent Bazemore is an end-of-the-bench guy. Maybe instead of just bringing up the Mamba’s name in vain, he could start taking note of the work ethic that made him so great.

Who knows? The man may stop staying in the NBA on pure luck only if that were to be the case.

