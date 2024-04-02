19 Days Since Last ‘Inside the NBA’ Episode Together, Shaquille O’Neal Uploads Clip of Charles Barkley’s ‘Best’ Moments

It’s been almost three weeks since NBA fans have seen the blockbuster duo of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal on ‘Inside the NBA’. Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson have been busy with the annual March Madness and made their latest TNT appearance on March 14. Shaq has been the only part of the core that has appeared in the recent episodes. Considering this lengthy separation from Barkley, a nostalgic Shaq rolled out some of the funniest moments involving the Chuckster.

O’Neal took to his Instagram Stories and shared a video from Instra handle NBA Waterboy that posted a clip of Barkley’s “pause moments”. The big fella attached the video on his IG stories, showing Barkley’s unintentionally funny statements leaving O’Neal on a laughter riot.

It includes the iconic interview between the Inside the NBA crew and Michael B. Jordan for his 2015 movie ‘Creed’. During the interview, Barkley complemented MBJ by stating that his “body looks phenomenal”.

However, the actor left everyone in splits by claiming he doesn’t know “how to take that”. In another moment, the Chuckster mistakenly called one of Smith’s gifts a “vibrator”. In another instance, while describing Draymond Green’s defense, he used terms like “when a guy is banging” implying the contact a defender can deal in the post.

However, Shaq and Co. interpreted the description in an NSFW manner to once trigger a laughter fest from the big fella. At any rate, no one can tickle Shaq’s funny bone like his former NBA rival. At the same time, the two were also shouting at each other over trivial matters.

Dr. J plays the counselor to the oft-arguing Shaquille O’Neal and Chuck

While there is impeccable chemistry between the two former NBA superstars, there is a lot of bickering too. Capitalizing on this, NBA on TNT released a hilarious advertisement. They rolled an ad showcasing Shaq and Chuck going for a couple’s therapy with Julius Erving playing their counselor.

The two kept arguing and name-calling each other while Dr. J tried to pacify them. The video ends with the two undergoing a “trust fall” where Barkley doesn’t save a falling Shaq who hits the ground with his face forward.

For O’Neal, the fun lasted even after the shoot for the ad was over. He pretended to hit the former 76ers superstar with a sling, waiting for him outside the door. The 7’1” personality then rolls out his tongue as he keeps chasing his co-analyst with the sling.

These instances prove that these two are more than just colleagues. Their shenanigans are akin to school-going friends pulling each other’s legs. As for many NBA fans, they have missed their theatrics for multiple weeks now.