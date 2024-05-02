‘Hypocritical’ Charles Barkley Owns Up to His Decades Old Fluorescent Sleeveless Fit Amidst Criticism Towards Younger Star’s Outfits

Charles Barkley is known for never holding back from his thoughts. From players’ performances on the court to their fashion choices, he has always got something to say. However, this time, he was exposed by his co-hosts after he gave the usual ‘Chuck comments’ on outfits worn by the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks players, ahead of their Game 5 matchup.

On last night’s episode of ‘Inside The NBA’, Chuck was particularly amused by Russell Westbrook’s pink-clad outfit, which made him pass some hilarious comments on the veteran NBA guard, “That’s how you go to bed”. However, the TNT crew reminded him about one of his outfits, from his playing days, which seemed somewhat similar to Russ.

The crew flashed an image of Chuck wearing a fluorescent-pink sleeveless top, matched with the same color shorts, styled with a chain. The picture was probably from the 90s when Chuck was at the peak of his NBA career. Seeing it made Barkley reconsider his comments,

“This was a bad decision on my part.”

The TNT crew exposed Chuck’s hypocrisy most hilariously. He has had quite polarizing views about today’s fashion, often ridiculing today’s NBA stars for their ‘foolish’ outfit choices. In an appearance on ‘Jennifer Hudson Show’, last year, he remarked,

“Well, I think some of them look great and I think some of them look damn fools! To each his own, but some of that stuff don’t look good…Some of those dudes look like idiots!”

Throughout this season, he has roasted several NBA players for their outfit choices, sparing none. Even James Harden, LeBron James, and Jordan Clarkson were on the receiving end of his sparring remarks.

Charles Barkley roasted several NBA stars for their fit choices

Last year, before a Nuggets versus Clippers matchup during the In-Season Tournament, Chuck was amused looking at contrasting pre-game fits worn by James Harden and Nikola Jokic. He definitely wasn’t a fan of Harden’s fit and said, “That’s how you go to bed.”

The In-Season Tournament definitely gave him much amusement reacting to the fits. For instance, in another IST matchup between the Lakers and the Jazz last year, Chuck was astonished looking at Jordan Clarkson’s pre-game fit. The SG was wearing a huge hat, to which Chuck reacted, “What the hell is this? Halloween was two weeks ago!”

The Suns legend has a lot of catching up to do when it comes to understanding the new fashion styles and choices which is now the trend among the youth in the NBA. For now, it is safe to say that he is not a fan of experimental outfits that NBA athletes come up with, even though he himself had some “unique” attire.