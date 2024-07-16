1x All-Star Claims Bronny James is ‘Suffering Inside’ and Needs Help

Labeling Bronny James‘ performances in the NBA Summer League as subpar will probably be an understatement. The 19-year-old has produced just 4.3 points a game on a concerning 23% shooting from the floor. He hasn’t shown promise as a playmaker as well and his defense hasn’t been good enough to cover up his offensive debacles. On that note, former NBA All-defensive talent Kermit Washington voiced his concern regarding Bronny’s internal well-being.

Advertisement

In a video posted by X handle “SpursReport”, the 1980 NBA All-Star can be seen urging people around Bronny to help improve his game and convince him to bulk up. Washington seemed convinced that the only way the former USC guard can be useful in the NBA is if he learns to hustle harder and be effective on the defensive end.

After observing his Summer League performance against the Houston Rockets, the former LA Lakers power forward felt that Bronny should have better ball-handling skills as a 6’1” guard, along side more reliable long-range shooting capabilities.

However, the Lakers rookie lacks all those attributes. Therefore, the 72-year-old concluded that Bronny James isn’t pro-ready at this point and is hurting inside trying to keep up appearances.

Kermit Washington said,

“He’s [Bronny is] not ready for pro ball because he is 6’1”, he is a point guard and he has to have to really good handles and he really doesn’t have really good handles yet. And then, for the next level, you have to be a good outside shooter and he’s not a good outside shooter.”

“I feel bad for him because I know even though you see him smiling, he’s suffering inside and is trying to find out how can I make it. He has no confidence out there at all,” Washington added.

Former #Lakers player Kermit Washington is genuinely concerned about Bronny James. Thinks someone really needs to step in and help him because “he’s suffering inside.” #NBA #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/xf78tjWwpp — SpursReport (@SpursReporter) July 16, 2024

Then he urged Bronny’s father LeBron James to convince his son to gain some muscles and get into better shape so that he can do a better job on the defensive end. Washington alluded to Gary Payton’s son Gary Payton II, who lacked early success in the NBA but kept grinding in the league.

Despite being an undersized guard, GP2 showed tremendous hustle coupled with elite defense, which landed him a substantial role for the Golden State Warriors.

Washington called for a much better plan around Bronny James, a type of role that could define his pro-hoops career and quash his inner turmoil.

Is the former Lakers star right or is he putting too much emphasis on Summer League performances?

Paul Pierce believes Bronny James just needs a confidence booster

Recently on UNDISPUTED, Paul Pierce opined that Summer League performances are not the measure of someone’s potential. He argued that many players have fizzled out despite being big-time Summer League performers. Meanwhile, some athletes who didn’t make an impression during the league went on to make NBA rosters.

At the same time, Pierce admitted that Bronny lacks confidence. He suggested the 19-year to analyze the game-tapes of his pre-NBA days to understand what he is missing thus far. Pierce stated,

“He [Bronny James] has to find his confidence. In order to do that, you have to go back and watch your tapes when you played well, whether be it college, high-school, or whatever that is, pick-up games. What did you do right in those games that made you feel the way you feel and produce the way you produced?”

At any rate, Bronny James’ lackluster Summer League performances are not the end of the world. But they still indicate that he is a raw NBA prospect at this point. With the Lakers coaching staff gathering data about the areas of improvement, he may pick up his game when he starts practising with the Lakers’ main roster.