1x NBA Champ Justifying Hitting a Fan by Mistake Resurfaces

The events that transpired on the night of 19th Nov 2004 changed the NBA forever. The incident better known as the Malice at the Palace, saw NBA players enter the stands and engage in full-blown brawls with fans. At the forefront of the mishap was former Pacers forward, Ron Artest. Almost two decades later, Artest’s(now known as Meta Standiford-Artest) action has once again come to light after an NBA fan posted her 2021 interaction with the 2010 NBA Champion about the infamous incident.

The entire situation transpired after an NBA fan(@FodenPrime) tabled the question, “What is the most iconic interaction on this app?” Replying to his question, an X user( @Ramina1690) posted an interesting conversation she had with Ron Artest back in 2021.

In the screenshot of the user’s original 2021 post, she can be seen defending Artest for his actions during the Malice at the Palace debacle, claiming that the former Pacer did no wrong on the night of the incident. But in a surprising turn of events, Metta World Peace replied to the 2021 post, saying,

“They don’t show frame by frame. The fan I hit, bet the fan that threw the cup of beer $50 that he couldn’t hit me. I know cause me and the fan is cool now.”

The reply from Artest surely got fans on X going, as many people elected the moment as being one of the most iconic interactions in the app’s ( X, formerly known as Twitter) history.

Moving forward, it’s understandable that Ron Artest and his fans might find nothing wrong with his reaction to a cup being thrown at him, but it’s important to note that Artest’s behavior still was deemed to be dangerous and unacceptable by the NBA.

Revisiting the facts of the Malice at the Palace

Ron Artest, now known as Metta World Peace, emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NBA during the 2000s, even winning the 2010 NBA championship with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers. But Artest’s playing style and his propensity to foul hard, very often caused skirmishes to break out on the court. And that’s exactly what happened on November 19th.

During the dying minutes of a Pacers-Detroit regular season game back in November 2004, Artest unnecessarily fouled Ben Wallace during a layup, which turned into a full-blown brawl between the two teams. Once tempers on both sides simmered down, the Pacers star went over to lie down on the scorer’s table, in hopes of recharging himself for the remaining 45 seconds of play.

But just as Artest made himself comfortable on the scorer’s table, a fan threw a beer at the defenseless forward, leading to players entering the stands and engaging in full-blown fistfights with the Detroit fans in attendance.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Pacers’ championship contending team was swiftly dismantled as Metta World Peace and Stephen Jackson were promptly shipped off to new teams. But the impact of the incident was larger than the Pacers losing out on a championship, or players being slapped with suspensions and fines, as the league had to reconsider the rules on venue management and player-fan interactions due to that singular event.

In the end, the matter had to be escalated to the police, and the league slapped Ron Artest with a season-long fine and barred him from playing in the upcoming 2009-2010 playoffs. But considering all the possible fallouts from the incident, a year’s suspension seems like a slap on the wrist for Artest, as the incident could have single-handedly put the NBA out of business. Fortunately, that never happened, and Artest and the city of Detroit seemed to have made peace with the league’s darkest day.