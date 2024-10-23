“Got Our A** Kicked”: Jalen Brunson Has NSFW Reaction to Knicks’ Loss to Celtics on Opening Night

Oct 22, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) defends against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The season opener between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics didn’t go well for the NYC side. The defending champions took a 19-point lead in the first quarter and maintained their hold on the game till the final buzzer. They defeated the Knicks 132-109. Talking to reporters after the game, Jalen Brunson had an NSFW response about the loss.

The Celtics are playing with their championship-winning squad whereas the Knicks are a relatively new group with numerous acquisitions over the summer. However, Brunson didn’t want to use it as an excuse for the loss.

He said, “That’s an easy way out, but we still got our a** kicked.”

Jalen Brunson was asked about the Knicks figuring things out with new players: "That's an easy way out, but we still got our ass kicked." pic.twitter.com/IjhtUfOnKt — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) October 23, 2024

The Knicks star added that the team will look to improve in the areas they were defeated today. He did acknowledge that they still have a long way to go. But with a relatively new team, their focus will be on filling up those gaps as soon as possible.