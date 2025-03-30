Colin Cowherd Crowns Jayson Tatum League’s Heartbeat For Not Falling Prey to NBA’s Growing Problem

Colin Cowherd is a decisive media figure. He can come up with several controversial opinions, which can split audiences down the middle with what he says. Indeed, if you check social media, it’s not hard to see many leaving their own opinions on what he has to say.

In a recent video, he let his viewers know that he sees their comments about him being too hard on Jayson Tatum and took an opportunity to praise the Celtics star in a recent video. After stressing how much load management has become a problem in the NBA, Cowherd lauded Tatum for being available.

Load management has happened at one time or another for most teams in the league, but Cowherd pointed to Boston as one place where it doesn’t happen. The longtime sports analyst pointed out that the culture is set by the best player in an NBA locker room, which is exactly why the Celtics have been so cohesive.

Cowherd believes if a team’s star shows up every night, the rest of the team will follow suit. “It’s a game of follow the leader,” the 61-year-old explained. “Forget load management, I want lead management. And Jayson Tatum, he’s that guy.”

Cowherd recalled that Tatum was always the first player out in warmups during the Celtics games he’d attended. He pointed out that the six-time All-Star isn’t just coasting, either; Tatum gives it his all on both ends. “[Tatum] plays and plays hard every night, that’s a big deal,” Cowherd continued.

“No, I don’t think he’s quite the face of the league yet, but he might be the heartbeat,” he explained. “The Celtics’ best player is also their hardest worker. He’s the poster child every night in a league where rest is the new three-pointer.”

Sunday thoughts on Lead Management & Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/eQC0HCpdzz — Colin Cowherd (@colincowherd) March 30, 2025

Cowherd believes that players like Tatum stepping up and doing their job every night could convince his peers to do the same. The NBA can’t force change, but the 27-year-old’s work ethic, along with other young stars like Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, could turn the tide.

Jayson Tatum has a case to be the face of the NBA

Jayson Tatum is often overlooked in conversations about the next face of the NBA. Still, the only true detraction people have is that he’s always had an incredibly talented team around him.

The Celtics have made five Eastern Conference Finals appearances since 2017-18 in part thanks to a talented cast of young players and veterans, but Boston never would have sniffed that level of success had Tatum not been part of the team.

Through the first seven years of his career, Tatum has received six All-Star nods, four All-NBA nominations and helped lead Boston to their 18th championship in franchise history. He also scored the sixth-most points of any player before the age of 27, cementing Tatum’s status as a pre-prime star.

Several players may have to do more for their team because they’re simply not as talented as Boston’s roster. But not many players can say they’ve accomplished as much as Tatum has by his age.