2 Decades After $262 Billion Brand Almost Ended Team USA Dream, Shaquille O’Neal ‘Deftly’ Doubts Current Team USA’s Prowess: “Are They Still Called the Dream Team”

Shaquille O’Neal had his share of troubles in joining the USA Dream Team. In 1993 Shaq was almost not allowed to join them due to an exclusivity contract signed with the cola brand Pepsi. Joining the Dream Team would require Shaq to sign endorsement contracts with McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. This would violate Shaq’s $10 million endorsement clause with Pepsi. Two decades later, the 1993 Dream Team is still considered one of the best basketball teams internationally. The current USA team might have much catching up to match the prowess of the Dream Teams of the 1990s. In his latest Instagram post, Shaq tried questioning the team in his post’s caption.

Shaq has represented the United States internationally in the Olympics and FIBA World Cup. He won gold in the 1996 USA Olympics and the 1994 FIBA World Cup in Toronto. Although he might be questioning the current USA national team, he is sure that team has enough talent to represent their country nationally.

Shaquille O’Neal questions the current USA team’s prowess comparing the 1990s Dream Teams

Shaquille O’Neal shared an infographic on Instagram that rated national basketball teams in terms of their power rankings. In the list, France comes first, followed by the USA in the second and Australia in the third place.

Perhaps, Shaquille O’Neal believes that his national team should always remain in the first ranking in the list. The USMNT has regularly competed in the Summer Olympics and has won seven gold medals since the Dream Team was formed. The last time the USA won a gold medal was in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Questioning the capabilities of the team, Shaq wrote in the caption,

“What your gonna do about this Team USA. And are they still called the #DREAMTEAM?”

The USA national basketball team is currently preparing for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Players like Brandon Ingram, Austin Reaves, and Jaren Jackson Jr. will play in the tournament this summer. Furthermore, their first game will be against New Zealand on August 26.

The Shaq and Pepsi fiasco almost jeopardized his chances to play in the Dream Team

Shaquille O’Neal’s exclusivity clause with Pepsi made it almost impossible for Big Diesel to participate in the 1993 Dream Team. The team was being sponsored by Coca-Cola and McDonald’s, who would have used Shaq’s likeness for endorsements.

This would have jeopardized Shaq’s $10 million contract for endorsement with Pepsi. However, Pepsi granted Shaq exclusive permission to exclusively join the 1994 Dream Team.