Comedian Brian Bellamy Reveals How Notorious Prankster Shaquille O’Neal Put “Doodoo” in a Ferrari

Shaquille O’Neal is quite the joker. The once-feared Lakers big man has even played some amusing roles in films, such as Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups 2. But the 7’1″ Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer has always had that funny streak to go with his intimidating presence on the court.

He has notably played a significant number of pranks on his teammates and the crew members on the ‘Inside the NBA‘, most recently, filling up Kenny Smith’s car with snow.

While it is understood to have caused Kenny some distress, he should be thankful because if Shaq’s past is any indication, the situation could have been far, far worse.

Earlier this week, Shaq was joined on The Big Podcast by his cousin, the comedian Bill Bellamy, who spilled some truly stinky secrets from his past.

“Hey, you know, I have to say thank you because growing up with you, that’s all you did was make us laugh. I have a great sense of humor because of you. Like, bro, everybody asked me, they be like, ‘Why is Shaq so silly?’ I said, ‘Yo, man, he always been doing this.’ Like, you’ve always been a practical joker,” Bellamy reminisced.

And then as cousins always do, the two got nostalgic over a day when Shaq put some poop in somebody’s Ferrari.

“I’ll never forget when you put … Hey, listen. I’ll never forget I think his name was Brian or something. You put doo doo in his car, man … I don’t know why. I don’t know why. What would you remember that?” he asked.

At this point, Shaq was already dying laughing. So without further ado, he joined in on the story. “So, hold on. He came out, right? He came out. He said, ‘Hey, man. Uh, somebody s**t put in my car,'” he continued.

“We were like, ‘I don’t know. It must have been that dude walking the dog. He got mad. He tried to fight. ‘Ain’t no dog going to climb in my Ferrari and take a s**t in the middle of the seat.’ Confession time was up. I did it. I did it,” Shaq added, laughing.

“Oh man, I could not believe you did that,” Bellamy chimed in. “I remember you saying, ‘B, watch this. Watch this. Watch this.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, he went and scooped up some doo doo.’ I was like, ‘Where is he going with that doo doo?’ And then you put it right in the Ferrari, the brand new Ferrari. I couldn’t believe it.”

On top of all this, it turns out, that Shaq is the one who went inside to call the owner of the car and tell him that a ‘mishap’ had taken place.

“And you said, ‘Watch this. Watch this. This This is how silly you are. You was like, “Yo, yo, man, go check your car, man. I think it’s something going on, man,‘” Bellamy continued.

Well, whatever the man’s name was, he would have certainly been justified in being angry at Shaq. Unfortunately, there was not much to be done at that point. These, on top of all his rookie hazings, just proves that Shaq never backed down when he had a chance to prank someone.