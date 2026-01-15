“2 Different Continents vs 1 Country”: Draymond Green Speaks on ‘Team World vs Team USA’ Debate

February is fast approaching, which means we are getting closer to NBA All-Star Weekend. Typically, this would be one of the most anticipated times of the season but unfortunately, the All-Star Game hasn’t lived up to expectations in recent years, despite NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s diligent efforts to change that.

After teams began to flirt with nearly 200 points, Silver had first introduced a team captain playground format, which eliminated conference separation. That lasted for 6 years before the league reverted to an East vs. West format. However, the performance from both teams sparked great criticism as there was no defense played.

Last season, Silver tried to combat that with a mini-tournament consisting of the winner from the Rising Stars game. That failed to live up to the league’s expectations. This year, the All-Star Game will assume a new format that will see Team USA take on Team World. This is certainly not a new concept, at least in other sports across the globe but in the US, it has sparked a widespread debate.

Many people believe that the world has caught up to US basketball, notably because the NBA’s best players in this generation are not Anerican. Draymond Green, however, argues against that theory.

“It has been yet to be proven you can beat the USA,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “Every 4 years there’s a shot. Has not been proven since 2004.”

Draymond Green suggest FIBA should take players from each country to try and beat team USA in Olympics and doesn’t believe international players have taken over the Americans “Maybe FIBA should say, we’re going to take all these guys from each country. One guys from France,… pic.twitter.com/NMyl1y27rv — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) January 15, 2026



Despite the rise of NBA stars who are from countries outside of America, Green doesn’t believe that’s indicative to the world taking over basketball. The definitive way to find out is in international play, in which the USA has reigned supreme for the past 22 years.

Consequently, Green has suggested a deviation from the NBA’s All-Star Game format for this season.

“Maybe FIBA should say, we’re going to take all these guys from each country. One guy from France, one from Slovenia, one from Canada and then try to go beat the United States of America because we can’t seem to beat them for an Olympic gold medal. Two different continents vs one country,” Green proclaimed.

By no means is Green downplaying the talent from countries afar. It would be asinine to overlook how great Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic are.

However, the reality is that the USA remains a juggernaut in the basketball world. The 2024 Paris Olympics was a perfect example.

As far as Green’s idea is concerned, it is entertaining but the likelihood of it happening is slim to none. Basketball fans will have to settle for the NBA All-Star Game and hope players show up with the same competitive fire they bring to international play.