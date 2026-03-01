mobile app bar

Draymond Green Defends Himself From Online Critics: Don’t Miss Games When Steph Curry is Out

Nickeem Khan
Published

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) look towards an Orlando Magic player at half time at Chase Center.

It has become a popular trend within the basketball community to make fun of Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors star hasn’t done himself any favors with his on-court antics either. Regardless, he’s a good sport in most instances, but will defend himself when he believes he has to.

People may say that Green is overrated, but that doesn’t take away from his overall greatness. Green played a pivotal role in one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. He has four NBA championships, a Defensive Player of the Year and four All-Star appearances under his belt. It’s hard to simply ignore those accolades.

Another aspect of Green’s skillset that doesn’t show through a trophy is his significant role in Stephen Curry’s success. However, online critics believe Green has become a bit too dependent on Curry.

Fans have claimed that Green only plays when Curry does, in an effort to protect himself from looking like a fish out of water. Before this narrative begins to pick up some traction, Green took the initiative to tackle it head on.

“People always try to come up with internet trends, but I think Steph Curry has missed far more games than I have,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “The theory just doesn’t work. Cool story, though.”


As far as this season is concerned, Green has certainly played more games than Curry. The all-time leading three-point shooter has played in just 39 games, while Green has appeared in 49. Green may be unlikable to some, but the numbers don’t lie.

“I’ve played far too many games without Steph on the court for the theory to work,” Green said.

Putting this season aside, Curry has actually been the more reliable player for the Warriors. In the 2024-25 season, Curry played 70 games, while Green played 68.

The 2023-24 season was a stark difference as Curry appeared in 74 games, while Green only played in 55. The 2022-23 and 2019-20 seasons were in Green’s favor but the rest are in Curry’s.

All that being said, Curry is currently out with an injury, and Green continues to show up for the Warriors, which is what really matters.

Nickeem Khan is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush from Toronto, Canada. He graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Media. Nickeem has over five years of experience in the sports media industry with hands-on experience as a journalist among other roles, including media accreditation for the CEBL, NBA G-League's Raptors 905, and CBC's coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. When he isn't writing articles, he serves as a member of the Toronto Raptors' Game Presentation Crew.

