$200 million Kevin Durant refuses to elaborate on his 2022 offseason on NYC radio

$200 million worth Kevin Durant responds to fans clamoring for him to explain this 2022 offseason of his with the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant wanting out of Brooklyn was the most talked about story during this 2022 offseason and for good reason. A man who just signed a 4 year contract extension in August of 2021 asked to be moved away from the team after one lackluster outing in the Playoffs. Similar to Kobe Bryant’s situation in 2007 however, nothing came from the drama.

Kevin Durant returned back to the Brooklyn Nets as stated in a press release by the Nets themselves. Signed off at the bottom was not only the Nets organization by KD’s ‘Boardroom’ venture. So, it’s safe to say that the 2x Finals MVP is staying put in BKN for the foreseeable future.

During the time he was looking to be traded however, Durant reportedly wanted both General Manager, Sean Marks, and head coach, Steve Nash, to be fired. Joe Tsai in turn took to Twitter to say that he stands in solidarity with his front office guys.

While Durant is undoubtedly a superstar who has a reasonable amount of sway on any team he’s on, asking for a GM and bench boss to be axed is ballsy to say the least.

Also read: 4x NBA champion Stephen Curry’s shocking revelation on winning post Kevin Durant’s exit

Kevin Durant on Twitter in regards to his 2022 offseason.

Kevin Durant loves interacting with fans and the way he does that is through early morning Twitter usage. It’s almost become a routine to respond to fans online on the daily and today is no different. As 11:12am in Brooklyn, he’s already tweeted out 5 times. One particular tweet however, was more intriguing than his rest.

A fan asked KD to explain his ‘behavior’ over the past 2 months in regards to his offseason requests from the Brooklyn Nets. In absolute classic Durant fashion, the 2x champ simply said, “No.”

Durant hosts his own podcast called the ‘ETCs podcast’ and so if he genuinely wanted to talk about what transpired between his camp and Joe Tsai’s camp this offseason, he would do so on his own platform. However, for now, fans are left wondering as to what caused him to want to leave and subsequently want to return.

Also read: “99 overall players don’t get swept in the first round”: Shannon Sharpe’s diss at Kevin Durant’s demand from NBA 2K23