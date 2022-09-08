“99 overall players don’t get swept in the first round”: Shannon Sharpe’s diss at Kevin Durant’s demand from NBA 2K23

NFL veteran and Undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe takes a dig at Kevin Durant’s NBA 2K23 rating, calling Giannis Antetokounmpo the best player.

Recently, two-time champion Kevin Durant caused a storm on social media with alleged complaints over his 96 rating on NBA 2K23. According to the Nets superstar, he deserved to be a 99, not hesitating to call out digital marketing director Ronnie 2K for an explanation.

Aye @Ronnie2K I’m gonna need an explanation on why I’m not a 99? This has become laughable https://t.co/oySQUtcDP2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 6, 2022

The only player to rank above KD was Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 97 rating. The Slim Reaper’s tweet comes as a surprise, courtesy of his disappointing season with the Nets. The former MVP got swept 4-0 in the first round of the 2022 playoffs at the hands of a young Celtics group.

During the series, Durant shot an unimpressive 38.6% from the field, including 33.3% from the 3-point line. Disappointingly, in his two playing seasons so far with the Nets, the Slim Reaper hasn’t won more than one playoff series, which doesn’t do well for his case of having a 99 rating.

Also read: 4x NBA champion Stephen Curry’s shocking revelation on winning post Kevin Durant’s exit

During a recent segment on Undisputed, analyst Shannon Sharpe gave his candid take on KD’s demand for a 99 rating, stating how he couldn’t be ahead of Giannis.

“Whatever rating KD wants, give it to him, but rate Giannis higher”: Shannon Sharpe throws shade at Kevin Durant.

While there is no denying Durant’s skill set, it won’t be wrong to say that the two-time Finals MVP is yet to deliver in a Nets uniform. On the other hand, Giannis has continued to impress with his dominance despite not making past the conference semi-finals.

The Greek Freak averaged 31.7 PPG, 14.2 RPG, 6.8 APG, and 1.3 BPG in the recent postseason, forcing the Finals runner-up Celtics to a Game Seven, despite not the services of All-Star Khris Middleton.

During a recent segment of Undisputed, three-time SuperBowl champion Shannon Sharpe addressed why Giannis was the best player and deserved a higher rating than KD.

.@ShannonSharpe explains why Kevin Durant isn’t a 99 overall in NBA 2K23 after KD called his rating ‘laughable’: “99 overall players don’t get swept in the First Round. Giannis is the best player in the NBA. Whatever rating KD wants, give it to him, but rate Giannis higher.” pic.twitter.com/K8tGgq0dKG — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 7, 2022

There is no denying that Sharpe makes some articulate points backed with facts. Hopefully, this could fuel Durant for a strong return in the upcoming season.

Also read: 96-rated Kevin Durant hilariously complains to NBA 2K23 developers for not being a 99