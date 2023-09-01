24 Hours After $1,600,000 Franchise Opening, Shaquille O’Neal Promotes ‘Rival Burgers’ In The Same City

It is widely known that celebrities have unique tastes when it comes to food. However, Shaquille O’Neal, despite being a larger-than-life personality, is a man of people. Shaq even took a major step into the fast food industry when he opened his fast food brand, ‘Big Chicken’, at multiple locations in the US. However, within just 24 hours of promoting his new outlet in Houston, Shaq promoted his rival fast food brand Trill Burgers, run by rapper Bun B.

The Big Aristotle has gone the extra mile to promote and reach as many cities as possible with his fast food brand. According to Franchise Times, the average cost of opening one Big Chicken outlet is from $673,000 to $1,600,000. The former Los Angeles Lakers star also owns franchises in other fast-food chains, such as Krispy Kreme, and Papa John’s.

Shaquille O’Neal promotes his rival brand Trill Burgers owned by rapper Bun B

Shaq shared a video of him enjoying a burger and a beverage from Trill Burgers. The four-time NBA champion is on a diet, which he also admitted in the video, but candidly ate the burger, even adding some hilarious reactions. Bun B took to Twitter to show his appreciation for his old friend, thanking him for showing up in person. As for O’Neal, despite having his own brand of fast food in the area, the big fella doesn’t seem to mind giving business to a potential rival.

Shaq and BunB have known each other for about 30 years now. As the Lakers legend mentions, the two even signed a record deal together, prior to the release of O’Neal’s first album, back in 1993. Despite the nature of his friendships, however, the big man has made sure his income only increases with time.

The 2000 league MVP generated quite a bit of hype for his Big Chicken brand as soon as it was launched. In fact, when he first opened an outlet in Woodlake Square in Houston, the crowd was large enough for the fire marshall to come and shut the shop for public safety.

Big Chicken has been a raging success thus far. However, it is far from the first time Shaquille O’Neal has dipped his toes in the industry.

When Shaq appeared in an iconic Burger King commercial in 2002

Shaq’s persona makes him perhaps the most marketable individual on the planet. He has a long history with fast food and reportedly, the Big Diesel used to even eat burgers before games.

During his prime years in the NBA, O’Neal was beyond wild on and off the court. Hilarious clips of him from back in the day are beyond countable, much to fans’ joy. Only adding to that list, is his famous commercial for Burger King back in 2002.

The commercial saw the fast food brand endorsing ‘Shaq Pack’, a combo that included a spicy burger, fries, a cheese dip, and a Coca-Cola. Walking in a “The Matrix” style leather Chesterfield coat, Shaq was seen dominating a pick-up game of basketball. Soon after, the commercial sees him sharing a ‘Shaq Pack’ with a young kid. The commercial ended with O’Neal saying, “You gotta have Shaq Pack, baby.”

The advert remains one of the most iconic commercials in the fast food industry.