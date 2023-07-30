“Mr. Woods or Eldrick”: Sweeping $1,000,000 Worth Gambling Trips Under the Rug, Charles Barkley Teasing ‘Buddy’ Tiger Woods Resurfaces

Just like Michael Jordan was accorded the GOAT status in basketball, it was Tiger Woods for golf. When Woods was trying to make a mark as a youngster on the PGA Tour, he had encounters with basketball duos Charles Barkley and MJ. Chuck and His Airness’ were highly fond of golf and had developed a gambling habit on their games. MJ, Charles Barkley, and several others influenced young Tiger Woods into the perilous gambling habit. In many of Tiger Woods, MJ, and Chuck’s Vegas trips, the credit line used to exceed more than $1,000,000. Years after their gambling and golfing escapades, Charles Barkley found a chance to commentate in one of Tiger Woods’ golfing tournaments. With no prior experience in commentating golf, Chuck was having a gala time teasing and mocking his old buddy Tiger.

The video clip, which resurfaced once again on Twitter by Awful Announcing, was from a 2020 golfing tournament. At that time, Chuck was testing the waters of commentating golf tournaments after having considerable experience in basketball. When you see Chuck in the back seat of the commentator’s chair, it’s for sure that his hilarious comments are bound to follow.

Charles Barkley kept teasing Tiger Woods while commentating for a golf tournament

We all know Charles Barkley’s love for golf, which was ignited in him by the great Michael Jordan. However, to see him commentating from golf, aside from his regular TNT NBA analyst job, is entirely unexpected. In 2020, Chuck got to test his commentary skills for golf.

Chuck will crack hilarious jokes and comments on the mic and seated in the commentator’s seat. And this situation gets even funnier when he is trying to describe his friend, Tiger Woods’ game. While commentating, Chuck noticed Tiger Woods outside the TNT analyst’s booth in his caddie. To this, he reacted by saying:

“Hey Mr. Woods! Do we call you Mr. Woods or Eldrick?”

For those unaware, Tiger Woods’ real name is Eldrick Tont Woods. He was nicknamed ‘Tiger’ by his father, Earl, in honor of a war veteran with whom Earl was posted in Vietnam. Woods has been using the name ‘Tiger’ in all his golfing tournaments, and seldom have we heard anyone mention him by his real name ‘Eldrick.’ Here is another clip from Golf Fugitive’s Instagram handle with extended highlights.

Chuck tried to grab Tiger’s attention by teasing and mocking him while the GOAT played. Chuck was ready to wager a $50,000 bet on Tiger Woods’ partner if he could land the ball on the greens. Luckily, the partner could not land the ball on the greens, saving Chuck from losing his money. This was a way for Sir Charles to remind Tiger Woods of their various gambling escapades together.

Many close associates of Tiger blame Jordan and Barkley for turning him into a womanizer and gambler

Woods has often been controversial because of his gambling and extravagant escapades. Many of his close associates blame MJ and Chuck for being enablers in Tiger Woods becoming a serial gambler and a womanizer engaging in adultery.

Tiger has had several high-profile relationships, all crumbling down due to his perilous habits. His marriage with Elin Nordegren failed after Woods was found guilty of extramarital affairs. The couple divorced in 2011, after which Tiger started dating ice skater Lindsey Vonn. However, this relationship could not last long, given the extreme differences between Tiger and Lindsey in 2015.