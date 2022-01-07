“Kobe Bryant told me to go to the basket like a dark skin dude!”: Jordan Clarkson followed the legendary advice black mamba gave him when they played for the Lakers

The crowd erupted when Jordan Clarkson slammed it with one hand over two players. Fans recalled the hilarious advice Kobe Bryant once gave him.

The Utah Jazz was the no.1 seed last season but that did not translate into post-season success. Although they had a slow start this season, Mitchell and co are catching up and very close to taking the top seed once again.

It is highly likely that they surpass Golden State Warriors in the coming week as their schedule is easy. Rudy Gobert, however, tested positive for Covid and will remain sidelined for a considerable amount of time. In addition, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Joe Ingles are all ruled out with injuries.

Also Read: “With Kawhi Leonard returning, the league better watch out for the Clippers”: NBA Twitter erupts as The Klaw is reportedly “ahead of schedule” on his rehab with a possibility of a season return

Jordan Clarkson couldn’t believe what he did

In the game against Minnesota Timberwolves 2 weeks ago reigning 6moy Jordan Clarkson had a massive dunk. The crowd in salt lake city was on its feet watching the 29-year old’s highlight moment. He himself looked in shock after making it. His teammate Donovan Mitchell reveals that JC asked him “BRO WTF happened?”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoopsview (@hoopsview)

The Jazz went on to blow out the short-handed Wolves. The dunk reminded everyone of the advice Kobe Bryant gave to JC. Five years ago when Clarkson was still playing for the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant the mamba gave him invaluable wisdom.

In an interview he recalled. “Kobe told me that I was going to the basket like a light-skinned dude. So I’ve got to start doing it like a dark-skinned dude. So when I see a lane open up that’s all I do.”

These words by Kobe have clearly worked in his favor. He had a career-high season last year coming off the bench for Utah. Although the numbers are not at that level this season, the Jazz is doing pretty well and on pace to make the playoffs.

Also Read: “With Kawhi Leonard returning, the league better watch out for the Clippers”: NBA Twitter erupts as The Klaw is reportedly “ahead of schedule” on his rehab with a possibility of a season return