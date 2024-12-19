“$25000; Choking Like A Dog”: Charles Barkley Bets Against Dan Patrick In Free Throw Contest

Charles Barkley recently took his larger-than-life personality to the Dan Patrick Show, where the Round Mound of Rebound offered a free throw challenge to the longtime sports broadcaster. When Patrick claimed he could still knock down eight out of ten free throws at his age, Chuck was quick to downplay the 68-year-old’s abilities, immediately challenging him to put his money where his mouth is.

Advertisement

“I bet you charity. You set it up, I’ll come somewhere, I’ll donate $25,000 to your favorite charity, ” Barkley said, initiating the contest. It almost seems like the Chuckster isn’t over Vegas yet, and was still in a gambling mood.

Patrick swiftly responded by declaring that he was a better shooter than the Hall of Famer, who he noted only hit 73% of his career attempts from the stripe.

Barkley agreed that he was no free throw marksman but proceeded to laugh at the sentiment of Patrick nailing 80% from the foul line. “You’ll be gagging out there, choking like a dog,” Sir Charles said as he continued to taunt his host.

Barkley’s main detraction from Patrick was his diminished touch due to his age, which he shook off as nonsense. Instead, the Emmy winner responded with one former NBA player he knew could still knock down free throws consistently. “Did you know [Larry] Bird could still make nine out of ten free throws right now. And Bird is old,” Patrick added, referencing the immaculate reliability of the Boston Celtics legend.

“I bet him he can’t make 9 out of 10,” Chuck responded. “I love Larry Bird but he can’t make 9 out of 10 right now. This ain’t the 80s or 90s!”

Chuck’s sentiment that players his age are unable to maintain their shooting consistency is greatly exaggerated, as evidenced by Patrick’s comeback. Other older Hall of Famers, including Reggie Miller and Tim Hardaway, have also showcased their sustained shooting abilities long after retirement from the NBA.

Barkley’s challenge stemmed from ESPN-TNT competition

While Barkley challenged Dan Patrick’s free throw skills on his show, the Chuckster was also recently involved in a free throw competition between two sports supergiants, ESPN and TNT. Barkley didn’t participate in the matchup, although he mentioned that he’d be more than willing to take on Stephen A. Smith. Instead, it was Kenny Smith facing off against Stephen A, with the First Take host surprisingly walking away victorious.

After being asked about the competition Malika Andrews, Stephen A. was quick to confirm his victory before revealing what really went down during the matchup. “Yes, yes I did. Let’s get that out of the way first. Having said that, I am a humble man… Kenny Smith, my brother, Queens in the building, shot with his left hand. He handicapped… I know on my best day I couldn’t shine shoes.” Stephen A. responded.

But in the end, any triumph over a former professional athlete is a huge win for anyone, even if Stephen A.’s came with a little extra help.