Charles Barkley Threatens to Beat Up His Former Agent as He Claims $25000 Is Too Much For A 1-Way Private Jet Trip

July 7, 2012; London, UNITED KINGDOM;Former NBA star Charles Barkley in attendance during the women’s singles finals of the 2012 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Williams won 6-1, 5-7, 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley was recently a guest on the ‘Dan Patrick Show‘ where they delved head-first into the subject of college basketball. Barkley, who has been covering this year’s March Madness Tournament with AT&T, had nothing but praise for the collegiate athletes he saw in action, especially the woman. For Barkley, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark has been the tournament star.

Advertisement

The Iowa sharpshooter is just coming off a 41-point performance against rivals LSU in this year’s March Madness tournament. But unfortunately for Barkley, he has never seen the Hawkeyes legend perform live, a wish of his that might never come true, as Clark is headed to the WNBA in a few months.

Barkley’s host was rather surprised by Barkley’s confession, asking the 76’ers legend why he doesn’t just ‘fuel up the Jet’ and fly to Cleveland to watch the Final Four, ‘live’. Responding to Patrick’s question, Barkley explained,

Advertisement

“Do you know how expensive those things are? Dude, every time one of those bad boys takes off, it’s like $25,000.”

Barkley explained that even though he has ‘money’, he intends to keep it that way, having no desire to go back to his ‘broke’ days by spending lavishly. Barkley even briefly revealed that he was actually ‘broke’ even as an NBA player, as his former agent had stolen from him. Talking about it further, Barkley revealed to his host,

“His name was Lance Lesnick. He stole all my damn money and let me tell you something Dan, if I ever see him again, I am going to beat him to a pulp.”

Barkley mentioned that Lesnick could have smoothened things by apologizing to the 76ers forward. But by deciding against it, Lesnick seemed to enrage Barkley, who believed that playing with someone’s hard-earned money is one of the most disrespectful things one adult can do to another.

Charles Barkley hates Lance Lesnick

Charles Barkley was a phenom at Auburn during his collegiate days. A definite lottery pick, Barkley was league bound, and on his path to making millions. Unfortunately for Barkley, the 76ers legend signed with one of the worst agents in the sport, Lance Lesnick, which resulted in Barkley going ‘broke’ within just four years of his NBA debut.

Advertisement

Not many know of Lesnick, as the former agent lives in rather obscurity since getting a bad reputation as an agent. But this hasn’t stopped Barkley from regularly ‘calling out’ Lesnick, accusing him of fraudulently stealing money as an agent. Barkley even called out Lesnick during a previous episode of ‘The Dan Patrick Show’ that aired in 2016. Airing out his frustrations with Lesnick, Barkley warned his host,

“He stole all my money. If I see him today, I’d probably blow his damn brains out…I hate that SOB. His name is Lance Lesnick. He’s a scumbag.”

Fortunately, for him, the 76ers forward didn’t make a lot of money during his first four seasons in the NBA, with the bulk of his wealth coming after departing from Philadelphia. Even then, Barkley doesn’t seem ready to let the matter rest, a big reason for which is Lesnick’s refusal to apologize to his former client, something that Barkley finds -“unforgivable”.