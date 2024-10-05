3 Key Areas Magic Need Jalen Suggs to Step Up in Heading Into His 4th Season

In 2021, the Orlando Magic picked Jalen Suggs with the #4 pick in the draft. Since then, Suggs has displayed tremendous defensive acumen, but his offensive abilities have been limited. Last season, he put on a career-high 12.6 points per game on an efficient 47.1% shooting but only dished just 2.7 assists per game.

His rookie scale contract extension is up now and the Magic will have to decide if they will offer him an extension by the deadline on October 21. Here is an exploration of whether the Gonzaga alum has done enough to warrant a huge extension and the areas where he will need to improve during his fourth season in the league.

Suggs is not a dependable playmaker

The Magic have struggled at the point guard position for many years now. One of the major reasons for their troubles has been a lack of a viable playmaker. While Suggs is a combo guard, his passing has often been below the mark, even for a shooting guard. Interestingly, he accumulated 4.4 assists per game in his rookie season, which was a promising start.

However, he has not even reached the 3 APG mark during the last two seasons. Last season, Magic’s backcourt of Suggs and Markelle Fultz produced just 5.7 APG, which was by far the worst effort in the league by a guard duo.

It proved troublesome for the Magic as they finished with 24.4 APG as a team during the 2023-24 Regular Season, which was the third-worst performance in the league. Paolo Banchero was the only player who crossed the 4 APG mark with 5.4 assists per game.

During the first round of the 2024 playoffs against the Cavaliers, the Magic had just 19.3 APG, which was, again, the worst performance in the postseason. Suggs accumulated 14.7 points a game but committed 2.9 turnovers per game while dishing just 3.3 APG, making for an awful Assist to Turnover Ratio of 1.15.

Meanwhile, Banchero compiled 27 points and 4 assists per game, which was one of the reasons why Magic were able to push the series to seven games. Clearly, Suggs needs to step up his playmaking game to reduce the burden on Banchero, who is currently the primary playmaker of the team. But the Magic and Suggs’ troubles aren’t just limited to playmaking.

Suggs has potential as a shooter, but the Magic need more out of him

It’s almost a miracle that Orlando finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last season. Not only were they among the worst passing squads, but their long-range shooting was awful too. They made just 11 triples per game last season, which was the worst mark effort during the 2023-24 Regular Season. However, their shooting troubles can’t be pinned on Suggs.

Suggs has improved immensely as a three-point shooter. He was the only Magic player to make 2 triples a game and shot an effective 39.1% from deep during the 2023-24 Regular Season. During his rookie year, he converted 0.9 threes a game at an awful 21.4% clip.

During the 2024-25 season, he has the potential to improve further. Last season, his backcourt mate Fultz made just 0.1 threes a game on a measly 22.2% shooting, which means he was a complete non-factor from long-range.

However, this season he will be paired up with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is a major shooting upgrade over Fultz. KCP hit 1.6 triples a game on an impressive 40.6% shooting with the Nuggets. With the defense concentrating on Caldwell-Pope, Suggs should, ideally, have more open looks.

He will need to get near the 2.5 triples per game mark to bolster his team’s long-range shooting, which was their Achilles Heel last year.

Suggs is a defensive stud and will have to continue being one

If there is one area where Suggs deserves plaudits, it is his defense. Last season, he was the defensive anchor at the perimeter for the Magic. Writing for Opta Analyst, here is how author Matt Issa described his defensive impact. Issa wrote,

“Whether it be when he’s defending pick-and-rolls isolations, drives or post-ups, Suggs is adept at stonewalling the opposition and refusing to concede that initial domino.”

Last season, Suggs did a brilliant job of putting pressure on ball-handlers and also stalled fluent offensive motion away from the ball. His work as a disruptor can’t be lauded enough as the guard raked in 1.4 steals per game during the 2023-24 season.

He was second behind Alex Caruso among SGs in terms of Defensive Box Plus Minus (1.6). His impeccable work earned him the All-Defensive Second Team honors and, thanks to his defense, the Magic finished second in terms of defensive rating (111.3) during the 2023-24 Regular Season.

During the playoffs, they had the best defensive rating of 101.3 as Suggs held the fort on the perimeter. If the 23-year-old steps his defense further, it will enhance the Magic’s chances of a deep playoff run.

Conclusion

Suggs hasn’t been a sustainable offensive threat thus far in his career, but he is not a liability. It’s not his lack of scoring but a subpar passing game that has held him back. However, as a 23-year-old, he still has a lot of potential in that regard.

Meanwhile, his defensive game is a rare gem in this league. It puts him in the elite company of defensive players like Caruso. He looks like the type of player who is worth investing in in the long run.

The Magic may mull giving him an extension before the October 21 deadline, hoping that he can develop into a Jrue Holiday-like player, who will have a positive impact on both ends of the floor.