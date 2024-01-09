“I’m God Rook”: Kevin Durant Had Jalen Suggs In Awe With His Self-Confidence After Getting A ‘Superstar Call’

The superstardom of Kevin Durant remains unmatched to this day as the newcomers of the NBA continue to be mesmerized by it. Jalen Suggs was one such name on the list as he was left in awe of the self-confidence of KD after the latter received a ‘superstar foul call’. The Orlando Magic youngster revealed the on-court interaction following the foul during an episode of Fubo Sports early last year.



The incident took place during Suggs’ rookie season while Durant was representing the Brooklyn Nets. The 22-year-old recalled,

“We’re playing Brooklyn and I get some foul call. A bit softer. One of those superstar foul calls”. “I go up to KD, I walk past. I’m like, ‘Damn you get those type of calls? That’s what you get.”

Following this, the 2014 MVP displayed the utmost level of self-belief as Suggs mentioned,

“He looked at me straight like this. He said, ‘I’m god rook’. He called himself god in the middle of the game,” the Magic player highlighted, expressing his disbelief.

Despite the seeming ridiculousness of the statement, Durant walked the talk as the shooting guard revealed, “He went on to score 30 on 10 for 11”.

This wonderfully portrayed the competitive nature of the power-forward as he matched his words with his actions. It also showcased the amount of faith he has which made him become one of the leading players in the league. Standing at 6ft 11″, Durant’s skillset put him in a league of his own as he did not shy away from displaying it in front of the newcomer.

This was not the first time the 2x Finals MVP had pulled this off. During an online feud with Inside the NBA in 2022, he openly called himself a god on X(formerly Twitter), showcasing an immense level of conviction. “An army of producers against the god. Just Another Tuesday,” the Washington-born declared on that occasion.

The self-belief of Kevin Durant remains unrivalled

Durant made the headlines nearly half a decade back as his display of confidence caught the eyes. Ahead of a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the then Golden State Warriors star mocked the opposition’s defense while publicly backing him. “I’m Kevin Durant. You know who I am. Y’all know who I am,” he declared in front of the media.

Given his achievements throughout his career, the statements of the Slim Reaper are justified. With 27781 points, he ranks 10th in the all-time scoring list after shattering several records throughout his journey. So, on most occasions, he has always been able to back his words up with his actions, which surely makes him an all-time great in the realm of basketball.