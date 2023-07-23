$3 Million Analyst Ridiculing Paul Pierce’s Career in Comparison with Dwyane Wade Resurfaces Amid Celtics Legend’s Claim About Shaquille O’Neal

Paul Pierce, the esteemed Boston Celtics legend, has made numerous assertions stating that he surpasses Dwyane Wade as a basketball player. Pierce’s statements resurfaced in a rather awkward manner when Jalen Rose, during a national television appearance, publicly recounted the individual career accomplishments of both players. The stark contrast between their achievements became evident, serving to somewhat embarrass Pierce given his audacious claims. During an appearance on the “It Is What It Is” talk show, Paul Pierce reiterated his stance. To Jalen Rose, who is worth approximately $3 million, he affirmed that the addition of Shaq or LeBron to his team would have resulted in at least 3 more championship victories.

Advertisement

The first instance Pierce’s claim came to light during a discussion on ESPN back in 2019. Despite already achieving an NBA championship in 2008, Pierce boldly stated that had he been fortunate enough to join forces with Shaquille O’Neal or LeBron James, he could have amassed an impressive 5 or 6 championship rings. Notably, this strategic move is reminiscent of Dwyane Wade’s approach, who successfully secured 3 NBA titles with the assistance of talented teammates.

Paul Pierce claims that he was better than Dwyane Wade once again

Pierce’s argument this time around was that he had a better skill set than Dwyane Wade, who was the flashier of the two. Pierce claimed that despite registering worse numbers across shooting than Wade throughout his career, he still had more variety in getting his buckets.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LeBatardShow/status/1682845393011322881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That along with the fact that he never played with top players in their prime was claimed to be the big reason. Furthermore, Pierce said that he would also have emulated Wade in winning 3 titles had he paired up with Shaq of LeBron James:

“Put Shaq on my team. Put LeBron and Bosh with me. I’m not gonna win one? You put me, LeBron and Bosh, we not gonna win one? We not gonna win a couple? Who’s the better 3-point shooter? Is he a better scorer? OK, he averaged more points than me career. I can shoot the 3. I can mid-range. I can post up. I can get to the line. Who a better scorer? For a long time, my skills went unappreciated because I didn’t get to play with a lot of great players,” Pierce continued. “And then I got to play with KG and Ray [Allen] past their prime. Four years earlier, you put me, Ray, and KG together, you think we ain’t walking away with three ‘ships?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gifdsports/status/1114397406349672448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Pierce’s latest comments have led to his earlier comments resurfacing. That time around, the Celtics legend had claimed that he would have won 5 or 6 championships had he paired up with LeBron, or Shaq. The claim was brutally argued against by Jalen Rose, who brought out their career statistics and individual titles to prove his own point.

Advertisement

Draymond Green once told Pierce that he wasn’t Kobe Bryant

Draymond Green and Paul Pierce also shared a rather surly moment during a Clippers-Warriors game back in 2016-17. After Clippers’ Blake Griffin drew a foul from Green, Pierce was trying to hype up his teammate.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhistleUncut/status/1316067113400967175?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Green took this opportunity to start a bit of trash talk. He once claimed that the Boston Celtics did not have a lot of affection for Pierce.

He then mocked him to keep chasing a “farewell tour.” Green also found the time to diss Pierce further and asked him whether he thought he was Kobe.