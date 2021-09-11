“They don’t love you like that! You thought you was Kobe?”: When Draymond Green annihilated Paul Pierce for talking trash to the Warriors superstar

Draymond Green yelled out to Paul Pierce during a game against the Clippers that fans didn’t love him the way that they do Kobe Bryant.

The art of trash talk is something that Draymond Green is incredibly familiar with. Cut from the same cloth as Gary Payton and Kevin Garnett in that aspect, Green has always said what was on his mind at any given moment. This wasn’t limited to talk on the court as he’s said things with his chest off the court as well.

Paul Pierce is a player that is underrated in his trash-talking as he would talk up a storm on certain nights. Of course, the most famous clip of Pierce doing this was him hitting a shot over Al Harrington after telling him that he couldn’t guard him mere seconds before letting an off balance 3 fly.

It’s safe to say that a meeting between Draymond Green and Paul Pierce on NBA hardwood could very easily delve into a war of words. Well, this happened in 2017. Sort of.

Draymond Green goes at Paul Pierce in a Clippers-Warriors game from 2016-17.

The Los Angeles Clippers were at Oracle Arena to face off against the Golden State Warriors in one of their 4 meetings during the 2016-17 season. Before the game could even get past the one minute mark, Paul Pierce got into it with Draymond Green while he was on the bench.

While Pierce was trying to hype up Blake Griffin after he drew a foul on Draymond, the latter yelled out, “Keep chasing that farewell tour! They don’t love you like that! You thought you was Kobe?!”

Happy Birthday to Paul Pierce, the man who inspired Draymond Green to give us the greatest rant in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/zyHnsUjbQi — BROTHER (@BrotherHQ) October 13, 2020

This gained a lot of steam on social media as fans began to clown on Pierce but the Celtics legend would confirm much later on that he couldn’t even hear Draymond Green and his heckles. He even rated his trash talk towards him a 3/10.