3-Time NBA Champion Says Warriors Tried to Sabotage Jonathan Kuminga Ahead of Free Agency

Jonathan Kuminga had his career-best year in the 2023-24 season, and Warriors fans believed he’d become a regular starter for the team. However, this season sees him continue his bench role, albeit with a few starts due to injury concerns. 3x Champion Danny Green believes that the Dubs are intentionally trying to reduce the young forward’s trade value by keeping him on the bench.

Green made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back. During his time with Chandler Parsons and Michelle Beadle, the trio discussed the Warriors’ recent 114-106 victory over the Timberwolves. Kuminga has found success in his improved role during Draymond’s recovery from injury, yet Danny Green remains confused about the team’s decision-making. He said,

“I’m surprised he didn’t start out this way to begin with. I don’t know why he was coming off the bench. He was their ‘franchise’ guy. In my mind, I thought they were trying to keep Jonathan Kuminga at a cheaper cost.”

The former Spurs sharpshooter brings to light a conspiracy theory regarding the Warriors’ handling of Kuminga. Ahead of the season, the Warriors and Kuminga found themselves at a crossroads regarding a contract extension. The Congolese star sought a contract similar to Magic star Franz Wagner’s five-year $224 million deal. As a result, he elected to decline Golden State’s offer in hopes of increasing his value with his performances.

Kuminga’s ploy hasn’t gone to plan so far this season. He’s playing only 24.5 minutes per game, which is fewer than his mark last season (26.3 minutes per game). Following Klay Thompson’s departure from Golden State, it was believed that Kuminga’s role would improve. But that has not been the case.

The only explanation Green could come to is that the team attempted to tank Kuminga’s value to position themselves for a cheaper deal. However, due to Golden State’s recent five-game losing streak. They were forced to give Kuminga the minutes he deserved.

Jonathan Kuminga has the tools to be a franchise player for the Warriors

Green event went as far as to consider Kuminga a franchise guy for the Warriors. The 22-year-old forward hasn’t lived up to some of his contemporaries from his draft class but has displayed glimpses of his potential.

There have been moments when the Warriors have let go of their leash on Kuminga. In those moments, he’s responded with outstanding performances. Most recently, he finished with 33 points and 7 rebounds to lead Golden State to a big win over the third-seeded Rockets.

One of the most compelling aspects of Kuminga’s abilities is his athleticism, which Green acknowledged. “As you see in the highlights, his athleticism is unbelievable,” said Green.

With a little more polishing to his jump shot, Green believes Kuminga has the potential to steer the Warriors in the right direction in the impending post-Stephen Curry era.