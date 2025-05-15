Steph Curry, Draymond Green, And Jimmy Butler’s $140 Million Payroll Reeks Of Trouble For Warriors Future, Suggests Charles Barkley

The Golden State Warriors’ spirited pursuit of another NBA title came to a halt in the Western Conference Semifinals, falling 4–1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Stephen Curry sidelined, the undermanned Warriors struggled, and the loss leaves major questions heading into the offseason. Their core stars are aging, and Charles Barkley believes that Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler—the trio Golden State is now stuck with—no longer have what it takes to compete at a high level.

Butler joined a struggling Warriors team that sat 11th in the standings ahead of the trade deadline on February 6, signing a three-year, $160 million deal. The Warriors went on a strong run, finishing the season 28–11, clinching the 7th seed.

They defeated the Grizzlies in the play-in and went on to beat the Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. However, the much-hyped ‘Playoff Jimmy’ showed only flashes of the brilliance he’s been known for over the years.

Their playoff run unraveled when Curry strained his hamstring in Game 1 against the Timberwolves. Without him, the Warriors’ offense looked depleted—Butler wasn’t aggressive enough and struggled to find the quality looks he’d typically get with Curry on the floor.

Green, meanwhile, couldn’t shoulder the burden on both ends of the court alone. After their narrow escape in Game 1, Golden State’s eventual loss felt all too predictable. Barkley, on Inside the NBA, discussed the future of the team following Game 5 earlier today.

“Well, they got three old guys… they’re making a lot of money, so you’re pretty much stuck with them for the next two years,” Barkley said.

The former MVP was, of course, referring to the hefty salaries of Curry (37), Draymond (35), and Butler (35). With the trio set to earn approximately $59 million, $25 million, and $54 million, respectively, the Warriors will find it difficult to reshape their roster —with nearly $140 million committed solely to aging veterans.

Barkley then shed light on the Jonathan Kuminga situation. The Congolese baller, who was rarely seen in the closing stages of the regular season and in the first round against Houston, reinserted himself into the rotation following Curry’s injury and became a rather integral part of it, too.

It’s important to note that he was called upon only when Steve Kerr saw no other options. But Barkley believes that he could be a good fit next to the ‘three old guys’, who may find it difficult to rub shoulders with the other energetic stars of the Western Conference next year.

“He’s the only one on that bench that’s explosive. And you can’t go to war with three old guys in the West,” Barkley added.

Kuminga’s contract with the Warriors is up at the end of the 24-25 season, which means he could very well have played his last game for the team that drafted him back in 2021. He’s a restricted free agent, but it’s unlikely the Warriors will offer him a new deal. As Barkley said, “They didn’t extend him when all the other rookies got extended. So it tells me they don’t believe in him.”

Green, who spoke to the media after the Warriors’ defeat earlier today, also hinted that Kuminga may find another home in the NBA in 25-26. “Always wish him the best with that. Been in that situation. Whether it’s here or elsewhere, you just wish him the best,” the former DPOY said.