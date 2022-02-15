“#30 Back!!!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry cheers for his brother Seth Curry, as he debuts for the Brooklyn Nets, drops 23 points while donning a #30 jersey

Warriors’ Stephen Curry is excited for his brother Seth Curry, as he returns to a #30 jersey, debuts for the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Sacramento Kings tonight, at the Barclays Center. Tonight marked Seth Curry and Andre Drummond‘s debut as Nets. The Nets took on the Kings, keeping in mind their loss earlier this month at Sac-Town, and blew them out 109-85. This brought the Nets’ 11-game skid to a halt, as they recorded their first win in 3 weeks.

Seth Curry was excellent, recording a team-high 23 points in his debut. He also had 7 rebounds and 5 assists, while shooting 10/18 from the field. Seth did not waste any time getting his first points as a Net.

That jumper is so smooth. Seth Curry gets his first @BrooklynNets bucket! pic.twitter.com/7TmTkKY2b3 — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2022

It was a collective team effort, leading to the Nets’ first win in a while.

Seth Curry and Andre Drummond shine in their @BrooklynNets debuts, helping their new team win at home! Drummond: 11 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL

LaMarcus Aldridge: 19 PTS (8-11 FGM)

Bruce Brown: 19 PTS, 6 AST, 5 STL, 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/zxtMYR7dH5 — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2022

Stephen Curry takes it to Twitter to send love for his brother Seth Curry

Seth Curry went undrafted in the 2013 NBA Draft. Since then, he’s played for the Warriors’ G-League affiliate, Santa Cruz Warriors. He then suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies, signed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He then signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns. Seth’s first actual contract was with the Kings in the 2015-16 season. After a season in Sacramento, Curry signed with the Dallas Mavericks, where he spent 2 years. In 2018, he signed with the Portland Trailblazers, played there for a season, before returning to Dallas. In 2020, he was traded to the Sixers, where he became a key part of the team.

On the trade deadline earlier this week, Curry was traded to the Nets in the Ben Simmons–James Harden trade. Throughout his career, Seth has worn different numbers on his jersey, partially because of 30 being unavailable. However, when he made his way to Brooklyn, he found #30 open and took it. Stephen Curry was a huge fan of the same, and cheered his brother on before he had to go out and play his own game against the Clippers.

Seth channeled that #30 energy, and it worked for him and the Nets both. Hopefully, he could solve some of the Nets’ problems, who are going to be without Kyrie Irving for the majority of their remaining games this season.