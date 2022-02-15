Basketball

“Ben Simmons spotted shooting some hoops with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn”: NBA Twitter question the mental health status of the former ROTY, slamming him for insulting those with the illness

"Ben Simmons spotted shooting some hoops with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn": NBA Twitter question the mental health status of the former ROTY, slamming him for insulting those with the illness
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"As bad as I know he wants to play, LaVine has gotta take care of his body!": DeMar DeRozan is ready to lead the shorthanded Bulls, suggests his All-Star partner to take a breather
Next Article
"I'm really happy to be extending my time with the Hurricanes": Tim David extends his BBL contract with Hobart Hurricanes for two more seasons
NBA Latest Post
"The real AD in LA is Aaron Donald, not Anthony Davis": Skip Bayless takes shot at Lakers star as Rams' defensive lineman leads the LA team to Super Bowl victory
“The real AD in LA is Aaron Donald”: Skip Bayless takes shot at Lakers star as Rams’ defensive lineman leads the LA team to Super Bowl victory

As Anthony Davis continues to disappoint the Lakers to be the guy for his team,…