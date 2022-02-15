“Ben Simmons spotted shooting some hoops with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn”: NBA Twitter question the mental health status of the former ROTY, slamming him for insulting those with the illness

Controversial NBA player Ben Simmons finally arrives in Brooklyn and is spotted interacting with his Nets teammates on the bench.

One of the most talked-about NBA players off-late, Ben Simmons made his first public appearance on the hardwood in Barclays Center. In what it seems, the former ROTY may suit up soon for the Nets. Simmons has been making headlines since the 2021 eastern conference semi-finals.

The 25-year old was criticized heavily for his performance in the playoffs, with teammate Joel Embiid and coach Doc Rivers publicly stating their doubts regarding his potential as a Sixers guard. What happened next was Simmons and the Philly organization refusing to be on the same page.

The Australian native was in no mood to return to the Sixers despite the organization making several attempts, including his former teammates wanting to fly in and speak with him. Simmons refused to be a part of any of the Sixers’ practices or matches, receiving heavy fines.

Also read: “As bad as I know he wants to play, LaVine has gotta take care of his body!”: DeMar DeRozan is ready to lead the shorthanded Bulls, suggests his All-Star partner to take a breather

Simmons would not move an inch from his stance, with the Sixers President Daryl Morey finally making a deal with the Nets before the trade deadline.

Ben Simmons makes his first public appearance in the 2021-22 NBA season.

A recent trade between the Nets and the Sixers had Simmons finally what he wanted. The 6″10′ point guard found a new home playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn. NBA Twitter was buzzing with reactions, spotting the three-time All-Star in Nets apparel.

In the building 👀 pic.twitter.com/KCpan6vzfj — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 14, 2022

Ben Simmons in the building supporting his new team 👀 pic.twitter.com/9EN5yq0Zw2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 15, 2022

Ben Simmons is all smiles in Brooklyn 😃 pic.twitter.com/AnAxY1zdA2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2022

Ben Simmons in some Nets gear… pic.twitter.com/RtfUBFawlG — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) February 14, 2022

Simmons looked happy to be in Brooklyn as he cheered his team. However, a section of media slammed the former Sixers player for using his mental health to not play until now.

Seeing tweets that Ben Simmons will join the Nets on their road trip in Miami tomorrow. He claimed mental illness was his reason for not playing, yet miraculously has been cured the minute he’s traded. What a middle finger to those who actually battle with mental health. — David Grzybowski (@DavidGrzyTV) February 11, 2022

So much for Ben Simmons mental illness. Amazing how that was just fine once he got traded. Insulting to those that really suffer. pic.twitter.com/EpZDivvTIC — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) February 14, 2022

More people need to be focusing on this. IF Ben Simmons pulled the mental health card without having actual issues, it’s an absolute disgrace. Especially to those suffering from mental health problems. https://t.co/SSEHrE7Ul4 — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) February 11, 2022

Ben Simmons is not even worth discussing at this point. What went on with his mental-health charade is obvious to all but the disingenuous and to do it in a city where Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson elevated serious conversation on the subject is sad. #nba #NFL — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) February 14, 2022

Also read: “Vanessa Bryant shares an emotional post about Kobe Bryant on Valentine’s Day”: The late Lakers legend’s wife continues to inspire millions across the globe

With Simmons beginning a new chapter in Brooklyn, the scars from the past continue to follow him, keeping him under the radar.