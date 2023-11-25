“3AM Competitions!”: Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Intense’ Contest with Son Shareef Recorded by Daughter Taahirah O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal was known for destroying hoops and backboards in the league and is still quite competent with the ball even if he is in his early 50s. As a family man and a father, Shaq always seems to take the time out of his busy schedule for his kids. But with almost all of Shaq’s children now grown up, the Big Aristotle seems to enjoy a little competition with his kids, especially with the boys.

Shaq’s daughter, Taahirah O’Neal, recently posted a video on her Instagram capturing a late-night competition in the O’Neal household. In the video, Shaq and his eldest son Shareef O’Neal can be seen playing a shooting game. Shaq makes his attempt as Shareef watches and Taahirah cheers her brother on to get back at their dad.

The cheering sure paid off, as Shareef was seen making his shot as well. Taahirah’s video was later re-shared by Shareef, who captioned the video “3am competitions”.

From the looks of it, these kinds of events are not an oddity in the O’Neal household. Shaq is known for his competitive nature and is sure to turn it up when it comes to his boys. With Shaq’s jumper looking more and more solid, it would be interesting to see O’Neal play in a league like the Big 3.

Shaq dunked on his son

The Lakers legend is not only a great player but also a great father. Shaq has made it known, that he runs a tight ship and that his kids are expected to always behave well and do well academically. With two of his sons Shareef and Shaqir hoping to turn pro like him, it was only natural for Shaq to train them.

Shaq was even once seen dunking on his youngest son Shaqir, reminding all of us what a force of nature he once was. Shaqir, who tried to block his dad’s attempt, was left shocked. Even at his age, O’Neal still had it.

But when it comes to his daughters, Shaq is a sweetheart. O’Neal has made it known that he treats his daughters much differently than his boys. Shaq’s youngest Me’Arah also plays basketball, but O’Neal has very openly rejected the possibility of playing her 1v1.

Even when asked if he would face his daughter in a one-on-one contest, the Big Diesel responded with a ‘no’. But the reason for the same was very different, as Shaq told Fallon, “No, of course not. I don’t want to beat her! I won’t hold back when I step onto the court!”

Looks like Shaq wouldn’t even hold back for his daughters. The Diesel led a very disciplined and hard life, so it’s only understandable why he wouldn’t want to ignite his competitive fire against his daughter. But with Shaq closing in on year 52, it’s possible that Me’Arah could beat her four-time NBA Champ dad soon.