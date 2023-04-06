“I Don’t Wanna Beat Me’arah In 1v1”: Shaquille O’Neal ‘Ducks’ Matchup Against His Daughter

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. An unstoppable force, Shaq dominated the NBA for 19 seasons, leaving defenses scarred. 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks per game don’t come easy.

But, it has been years since the Big Aristotle left that life behind, 12 years to be exact. He now works as an analyst on Inside the NBA. That being said, his legacy is still being carried forward. His son Shareef O’Neal aside, all eyes are now on his youngest daughter Me’Arah O’Neal.

The 16-year-old has a bright future and has even received a few interesting college offers. However, while he is proud of his daughter, Shaq still believes one thing. That none of his children not even a prodigy like Me’Arah can beat him one-on-one.

Shaquille O’Neal refuses to face his daughter Me’Arah on the court because he knows he will beat her

Me’Arah O’Neal has been turning heads recently with her basketball ability. The teenager, daughter of NBA legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is considered to be one of the brightest young talents in the women’s game.

Now standing at 6’3″, many believe she will be the one to carry the torch forward for the O’Neal family. After all, it would seem she has inherited some of the abilities that her world-renowned father displayed as a youngster. In fact, one might even say she could surpass him.

Unfortunately, that one person is definitely not Shaq. When asked if he would face his daughter in a one-on-one on the Jimmy Fallon Show, Big Diesel responded with a defiant no. Why? Because he knows he would easily beat her.

“No, of course not. I don’t want to beat her! I won’t hold back when I step onto the court!”

There will be a lot of people who will have differing opinions on this. Hopefully, neither Shaq nor Me’Arah pay too much attention to it, because right now, all she needs to focus on is getting into college.

Big-time colleges are already showing interest in recruiting Shaq’s daughter Me’Arah

The one-on-one match talk aside, Me’Arah O’Neal is attracting a lot of interest from some top colleges. The University of California, Berkley, and Shaquille O’Neal’s alma mater LSU have both reached out to her. And, if she continues to impress, more and more colleges are sure to take note.

Me’arah O’Neal the daughter of NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal recently went on a visit to LSU 👀🏀 pic.twitter.com/XjnvCgOk78 — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) February 26, 2023

The world will be watching Me’Arah’s career keenly. Hopefully, she can emulate her Hall of Fame father and become a force to be reckoned with.