“4-2 in favor of my team”: Shaquille O’Neal Disrespects Michael Jordan and Other NBA legends in Recent Twitter Post

Shaquille O’Neal is the type of guy who will take himself against anyone in any kind of fight and matchup. Of course, being the most dominant player of all time, he always takes himself against anyone else. “Who’s gonna guard me?”, he always says. The level of confidence he has in himself is so high, that he is willing to pit himself against Michael Jordan.

Well, that is in the hypothetical sense, of course, but it is still a bewildering thing to fathom. The two have faced off against each other numerous times and each has come out victorious once at least.

So, for Shaq to take himself vs MJ is one thing. But to choose himself and a team of players from the 2000s ahead of the best players from the 1990s might be a bit of a stretch. Still confused as to what we’re talking about, all you need to do is to take a look at this Twitter post.

4 – 2 in favor of my team, yup I said it!

Who you got? pic.twitter.com/l21tTnpXJK — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 12, 2023

“4-2 in favor of my team”: Shaquille O’Neal will take his squad over Michael Jordan’s 90s army

Yes, it is a Twitter post and yes, it is make-believe, but indulge us here for one second. Shaq seriously does not think he can beat Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Karl Malone on the same team. Not to mention there is Michael Jordan.

He does have a stacked squad with the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and Tim Duncan. But we think he might be a little too far-fetched.

We think the brute strength of the 90s squad combined with their basketball savvy might edge out the 2000s squad on this one. Even though the “Most Dominant Ever” is playing for the 2000s team.

Shaq and MJ have a huge amount of respect for each other, along with a storied history

Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan have had a complex and at times contentious relationship throughout their careers. The two basketball legends first met during the 1992 Olympics, where they played together on the USA’s Dream Team.

They went on to become fierce rivals on the court when O’Neal joined the NBA in 1992, and their respective teams, the Chicago Bulls and the Orlando Magic faced off in several high-stakes games. Both players claimed victory a few times.

Despite their early rivalry, the two have mutual respect for each other’s skills and accomplishments. In later years, they were able to reconcile and even became friends, with O’Neal expressing admiration for Jordan’s business acumen and leadership abilities.

O’Neal has cited often that he considers Michael to be the greatest and yet, he would take himself over Jordan in a basketball game.