4 Years After Not Believing Kale Existed, Charles Barkley Gets Forced To Eat It By Shaquille O’Neal On National TV

It seems as if Charles Barkley’s words from four years ago just came back to haunt him in the most hilarious way, on an episode of Inside the NBA. The Chuckster has always claimed that the vegetable, ‘Kale’ is not a real thing. Unfortunately for him, with the Inside crew having heard him say this over and over, they decided to plan something very elaborate, with Shaquille O’Neal later even coming forward for his featured role in the amusing bit on set.

For the uninitiated, about four years ago, Charles Barkley claimed kale was not a real thing, instead saying that it was just another name for lettuce, before saying that this is a strategy businesses use to overcharge for the same product. The following was his direct statement on the matter.

“Kale is not a thing. Kale is just lettuce, they changed the name so that they can charge you more.”

Barkley’s belief in his own little conspiracy theory was put to the test recently, as he was asked to choose between pigs in a blanket and kale chips on Inside the NBA recently. And as soon as he claimed Kale wasn’t real, he was rewarded with the vegetable falling from the heavens graciously like rainfall. With a smile of disbelief on his face, the NBA legend could only respond with the following.

“Aye, anybody got some salad dressing? Give me some ranch right now.”

As Barkley tried to play off being showered in kale, Shaquille O’Neal did his best to sneak behind him and force-feed a handful of kale to him. True to form, however, the Chuckster refused to eat it.

Ernie Johnson couldn’t help but get a bit snarky, saying “It’s kind of nice to see Chuck with his mouth closed like that for a while.” Kenny Smith soon followed up with a little comment of his own, commenting, “C’mon man, eat a vegetable.”

Charles Barkley’s love for good food is no secret. In a world where people eat to live, Barkley takes pride in living to eat. In fact, he loves his food so much, that he once even said the following on The Rich Eisen Show four years ago.

“Listen, we don’t worry about Kosher, we just eat anything we can get our hands on…First of all, organic is not even a thing. I think they tell people it’s organic so that they can put an extra $5 on it.”

While Barkley can’t stand organic food, his hankering for donuts is apparently a neverending one.

Simply put, while Charles Barkley may now know that Kale is really, it is highly unlikely that he ever gives it, or any of the niche, organic, healthy food, a real shot in his rotation.